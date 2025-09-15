Galaxy Digital Buys $1.35B in Solana

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 09:40
SOL rallies past $240 as Galaxy Digital acquires $1.35B in Solana, pushing institutional interest and ETF approval expectations.

Solana has entered September with strong momentum as institutional investors increase their exposure. Galaxy Digital accumulated $1.35 billion worth of SOL in just one week, making it the largest institutional Solana purchase of 2025. This development comes while Solana is showing stronger performance than both Bitcoin and Ethereum this month.

Institutional Interest in Solana Grows

Galaxy Digital’s purchase of 5.82 million SOL in seven days signals strong institutional interest in the network. The acquisition was not at cycle highs, suggesting that the firm expects deeper growth ahead. Market observers view this move as positioning before wider adoption returns.

On-chain data shows Solana’s total value locked (TVL) reached a new peak of $13.3 billion. Activity such as transactions, active addresses, and net inflows are also climbing, although still below levels from 2024 and early 2025. Ash Crypto noted on X that Solana is already outperforming despite retail investors not being fully active.

Solana Outperforms Bitcoin and Ethereum

September has shown Solana leading major assets in growth. Month-to-date, SOL is up 23.5%, while Bitcoin rose 6.92% and Ethereum gained 6.45%. This means Solana’s gains are nearly four times higher than Bitcoin’s within the same period.

Market analysts see this type of price action as part of “Phase 3” of altcoin season. Historically, this stage is when large-cap altcoins begin to move faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum. Ash Crypto also noted that the last two times Solana ended September in green, the following months saw strong rallies.

Liquidity conditions for Solana are also shifting. Ted Pillows noted on X that liquidity clusters now exist between $200 and $220, with downside levels becoming more attractive. This suggests traders are closely monitoring these price zones for further movement.

Solana Technical Outlook and Key Levels

Analysts point to limited resistance ahead for Solana after its breakout above $240 this week. According to Ali Charts, important support levels to watch are $239 and $224, while resistance levels remain thinner than before. This sets the stage for a possible retest of its all-time high near $294.

Source: Ali Charts/X

Solana has gained about 89% in the past three months, supported by strong chart structures. The asset broke out from an ascending channel and saw a golden cross on its daily chart, which reflects buying strength. It also formed an ascending triangle pattern, signaling consolidation before the latest breakout.

Broader optimism is linked to expectations of a spot Solana ETF approval in the United States. Industry experts, including Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan, expect this to drive more institutional capital into SOL. VanEck’s Solana ETF has already appeared on the DTCC listing, moving closer to regulatory clearance.

If the ETF gains approval, Solana could see capital inflows similar to Bitcoin and Ethereum after their products launched. This would coincide with growing corporate holdings of SOL and a market already showing stronger performance than its larger peers. 

 

Source: https://www.livebitcoinnews.com/galaxy-digital-buys-1-35b-in-solana-as-sol-outperforms-btc-and-eth-in-september/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Solana's rally looks stronger this time: 2 reasons behind SOL's $250 push

Solana’s rally looks stronger this time: 2 reasons behind SOL’s $250 push

Galaxy Digital leads the charge, while retail momentum fuels price... all with minimal leverage risk in the mix.
Coinstats2025/09/15 08:00
Asia Morning Briefing: Native Markets Wins Right to Issue USDH After Validator Vote

Asia Morning Briefing: Native Markets Wins Right to Issue USDH After Validator Vote

Good Morning, Asia. Here's what's making news in the markets:Welcome to Asia Morning Briefing, a daily summary of top stories during U.S. hours and an overview of market moves and analysis. For a detailed overview of U.S. markets, see CoinDesk's Crypto Daybook Americas.Hyperliquid’s validator community has chosen Native Markets to issue USDH, ending a weeklong contest that drew proposals from Paxos, Frax, Sky (ex-MakerDAO), Agora, and others.Native Markets, co-founded by former Uniswap Labs president MC Lader, researcher Anish Agnihotri, and early Hyperliquid backer Max Fiege, said it will begin rolling out USDH “within days,” according to a post by Fiege on X.According to onchain trackers, Native Markets' proposal took approximately 70% of validators' votes, while Paxos took 20%, and Ethena came in at 3.2%.The staged launch starts with capped mints and redemptions, followed by a USDH/USDC spot pair before caps are lifted.USDH is designed to challenge Circle’s USDC, which currently dominates Hyperliquid with nearly $6 billion in deposits, or about 7.5% of its supply. USDC and other stablecoins will remain supported if they meet liquidity and HYPE staking requirements.Most rival bidders had promised to channel stablecoin yields back to the ecosystem with Paxos via HYPE buybacks, Frax through direct user yield, and Sky with a 4.85% savings rate plus a $25 million “Genesis Star” project. Native Markets’ pitch instead stressed credibility, trading experience, and validator alignment.Market MovementBTC: BTC has recently reclaimed the $115,000 level, helped by inflows into ETFs, easing U.S. inflation data, and growing expectations for interest rate cuts. Also, technical momentum is picking up, though resistance sits around $116,000, according to CoinDesk's market insights bot.ETH: ETH is trading above $4600. The price is being buoyed by strong ETF inflows.Gold: Gold continues to trade near record highs as traders eye dollar weakness on expected Fed rate cuts.Elsewhere in Crypto:Pakistan’s crypto regulator invites crypto firms to get licensed, serve 40 million local users (The Block)Inside the IRS’s Expanding Surveillance of Crypto Investors (Decrypt)Massachusetts State Attorney General Alleges Kalshi Violating Sports Gambling Laws (CoinDesk)
Coinstats2025/09/15 08:11
The Rise of RWA (Real-World Assets) in Crypto: Why Tokenized Assets Are the Next Big Wave

The Rise of RWA (Real-World Assets) in Crypto: Why Tokenized Assets Are the Next Big Wave

If you’ve been following the latest market trends in 2025, you’ll notice more investors, institutions, and even governments talking about tokenization. Why? Because RWAs are bridging traditional finance (TradFi) and Web3 in ways that could reshape how we save, invest, and build wealth.
MEXC NEWS2025/09/15 10:50
