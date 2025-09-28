The post Galaxy Digital CEO Bets on Solana, Ethereum, and Bitcoin for Next Market Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBitcoin 28 September 2025 | 11:16 Mike Novogratz, the former Goldman Sachs partner and head of Galaxy Digital, has outlined a bold vision for the next phase of the crypto market. He believes the long wait for mainstream adoption is over, with BlackRock’s ETF push and Larry Fink’s advocacy finally drawing Wall Street into digital assets. Unlike the predictable four-year cycles that previously defined crypto, Novogratz expects this run to be shaped by a new mix of regulatory clarity, tokenization, and corporate integration. He predicts banks and large companies will accelerate the move from accounts to blockchain wallets, while portfolios of the future will blend traditional securities with tokenized stocks, bonds, and loans. Novogratz also argues that community power remains one of crypto’s strongest drivers of value. He points to XRP and Cardano as examples of networks that thrive more on dedicated supporters than on widespread utility. Even Tesla and MicroStrategy, he says, now operate with a “crypto-like cult dynamic” that sustains their valuations. His own conviction lies in four holdings: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Hyperliquid, and Solana. Of these, he highlights Solana’s potential to become a platform for global capital markets, backed by the interest of high-frequency trading firms such as Jump Capital. Despite acknowledging global risks and hedging against lofty stock valuations, Novogratz believes the bull market will end in spectacular fashion. He describes the coming frenzy as “crazier than you can imagine,” predicting a blow-off top that could push Bitcoin to $200,000. The catalyst, he argues, may come from Washington. If the Federal Reserve loses independence under political pressure — particularly if President Trump installs a dovish Fed chair and forces premature rate cuts — Novogratz sees gold and Bitcoin both skyrocketing as investors lose faith in the dollar. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes… The post Galaxy Digital CEO Bets on Solana, Ethereum, and Bitcoin for Next Market Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBitcoin 28 September 2025 | 11:16 Mike Novogratz, the former Goldman Sachs partner and head of Galaxy Digital, has outlined a bold vision for the next phase of the crypto market. He believes the long wait for mainstream adoption is over, with BlackRock’s ETF push and Larry Fink’s advocacy finally drawing Wall Street into digital assets. Unlike the predictable four-year cycles that previously defined crypto, Novogratz expects this run to be shaped by a new mix of regulatory clarity, tokenization, and corporate integration. He predicts banks and large companies will accelerate the move from accounts to blockchain wallets, while portfolios of the future will blend traditional securities with tokenized stocks, bonds, and loans. Novogratz also argues that community power remains one of crypto’s strongest drivers of value. He points to XRP and Cardano as examples of networks that thrive more on dedicated supporters than on widespread utility. Even Tesla and MicroStrategy, he says, now operate with a “crypto-like cult dynamic” that sustains their valuations. His own conviction lies in four holdings: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Hyperliquid, and Solana. Of these, he highlights Solana’s potential to become a platform for global capital markets, backed by the interest of high-frequency trading firms such as Jump Capital. Despite acknowledging global risks and hedging against lofty stock valuations, Novogratz believes the bull market will end in spectacular fashion. He describes the coming frenzy as “crazier than you can imagine,” predicting a blow-off top that could push Bitcoin to $200,000. The catalyst, he argues, may come from Washington. If the Federal Reserve loses independence under political pressure — particularly if President Trump installs a dovish Fed chair and forces premature rate cuts — Novogratz sees gold and Bitcoin both skyrocketing as investors lose faith in the dollar. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes…

Galaxy Digital CEO Bets on Solana, Ethereum, and Bitcoin for Next Market Boom

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 16:25
Boom
BOOM$0.007992-1.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011319+8.59%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002817-2.96%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02862+1.56%
Movement
MOVE$0.1063-2.47%
AltcoinsBitcoin
  • 28 September 2025
  • |
  • 11:16

Mike Novogratz, the former Goldman Sachs partner and head of Galaxy Digital, has outlined a bold vision for the next phase of the crypto market.

He believes the long wait for mainstream adoption is over, with BlackRock’s ETF push and Larry Fink’s advocacy finally drawing Wall Street into digital assets.

Unlike the predictable four-year cycles that previously defined crypto, Novogratz expects this run to be shaped by a new mix of regulatory clarity, tokenization, and corporate integration. He predicts banks and large companies will accelerate the move from accounts to blockchain wallets, while portfolios of the future will blend traditional securities with tokenized stocks, bonds, and loans.

Novogratz also argues that community power remains one of crypto’s strongest drivers of value. He points to XRP and Cardano as examples of networks that thrive more on dedicated supporters than on widespread utility. Even Tesla and MicroStrategy, he says, now operate with a “crypto-like cult dynamic” that sustains their valuations.

His own conviction lies in four holdings: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Hyperliquid, and Solana. Of these, he highlights Solana’s potential to become a platform for global capital markets, backed by the interest of high-frequency trading firms such as Jump Capital.

Despite acknowledging global risks and hedging against lofty stock valuations, Novogratz believes the bull market will end in spectacular fashion. He describes the coming frenzy as “crazier than you can imagine,” predicting a blow-off top that could push Bitcoin to $200,000.

The catalyst, he argues, may come from Washington. If the Federal Reserve loses independence under political pressure — particularly if President Trump installs a dovish Fed chair and forces premature rate cuts — Novogratz sees gold and Bitcoin both skyrocketing as investors lose faith in the dollar.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/galaxy-digital-ceo-bets-on-solana-ethereum-and-bitcoin-for-next-market-boom/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus

The post BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Curacao, Curacao, September 17th, 2025, Chainwire BetFury steps onto the stage of SBC Summit Lisbon 2025 — one of the key gatherings in the iGaming calendar. From 16 to 18 September, the platform showcases its brand strength, deepens affiliate connections, and outlines its plans for global expansion. BetFury continues to play a role in the evolving crypto and iGaming partnership landscape. BetFury’s Participation at SBC Summit The SBC Summit gathers over 25,000 delegates, including 6,000+ affiliates — the largest concentration of affiliate professionals in iGaming. For BetFury, this isn’t just visibility, it’s a strategic chance to present its Affiliate Program to the right audience. Face-to-face meetings, dedicated networking zones, and affiliate-focused sessions make Lisbon the ideal ground to build new partnerships and strengthen existing ones. BetFury Meets Affiliate Leaders at its Massive Stand BetFury arrives at the summit with a massive stand placed right in the center of the Affiliate zone. Designed as a true meeting hub, the stand combines large LED screens, a sleek interior, and the best coffee at the event — but its core mission goes far beyond style. Here, BetFury’s team welcomes partners and affiliates to discuss tailored collaborations, explore growth opportunities across multiple GEOs, and expand its global Affiliate Program. To make the experience even more engaging, the stand also hosts: Affiliate Lottery — a branded drum filled with exclusive offers and personalized deals for affiliates. Merch Kits — premium giveaways to boost brand recognition and leave visitors with a lasting conference memory. Besides, at SBC Summit Lisbon, attendees have a chance to meet the BetFury team along…
Threshold
T$0.01466-3.86%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0381+0.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07636+2.20%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:20
Share
Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market

Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market

The post Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A recent study by CoinGecko, a platform specializing in cryptocurrency data, has highlighted an evolving trend in the investment preferences of cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The survey, which included 2,549 participants, indicates that Bitcoin is no longer the automatic choice for initial investment for many. Continue Reading:Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/investors-shift-toward-altcoins-in-crypto-market
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011327+8.66%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007317--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 16:23
Share
5 Coins to Buy as Trump’s UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus

5 Coins to Buy as Trump’s UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus

The post 5 Coins to Buy as Trump’s UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Donald Trump lands in the UK, expect £10,000–£20,000 caps on stablecoin holdings, a consultation from the FCA, and a push for UK-US alignment in crypto rules—all within the next few weeks. If regulation shifts even a few degrees, the ripple effects could send some coins flying and others crashing. Here are 5 picks that stand out as promising in this volatile, policy-fueled moment. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – The Top Coin for Explosive Growth At the front of the pack is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a fresh meme coin that has quickly captured market attention. Unlike other chains, it is designed in a way that prevents sniper bots from working, giving early buyers a genuine advantage. This distinctive feature makes Little Pepe (LILPEPE) unique among the growing meme token market. Its presale has been a huge success, now in the thirteenth stage with tokens priced at $0.0022. The twelfth stage sold out earlier than planned, showing how demand is far outpacing expectations. Over $25.97 million has already been raised, and momentum is building daily. Experts who have guided some of the biggest meme projects in history are backing Little Pepe (LILPEPE), and its CoinMarketCap listing has only accelerated visibility. Analysts forecast that it could soar once new regulations are confirmed, especially as Trump’s UK visit highlights the importance of transparency and innovation in crypto markets.  Buying at presale prices gives investors the chance to get in early before potential listings on major exchanges send prices higher. To add to the excitement, the LILPEPE team has launched a mega giveaway for buyers between stages 12 and 17. The top buyer will win 5 ETH, the second 3 ETH, the third 2 ETH, and 15 random buyers will receive 0.5 ETH each. Its roadmap shows bold plans ahead, setting it up as one…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.498-0.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011327+8.66%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0286+1.23%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 16:15
Share

Trending News

More

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus

Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market

5 Coins to Buy as Trump’s UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus

Crypto treasuries set to become blockchain’s Berkshire Hathaway

5 Coins to Buy as Trump's UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus