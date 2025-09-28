Galaxy Digital CEO Bets on Solana, Ethereum, and Bitcoin for Next Market Boom

AltcoinsBitcoin

Mike Novogratz, the former Goldman Sachs partner and head of Galaxy Digital, has outlined a bold vision for the next phase of the crypto market.

He believes the long wait for mainstream adoption is over, with BlackRock’s ETF push and Larry Fink’s advocacy finally drawing Wall Street into digital assets.

Unlike the predictable four-year cycles that previously defined crypto, Novogratz expects this run to be shaped by a new mix of regulatory clarity, tokenization, and corporate integration. He predicts banks and large companies will accelerate the move from accounts to blockchain wallets, while portfolios of the future will blend traditional securities with tokenized stocks, bonds, and loans.

Novogratz also argues that community power remains one of crypto’s strongest drivers of value. He points to XRP and Cardano as examples of networks that thrive more on dedicated supporters than on widespread utility. Even Tesla and MicroStrategy, he says, now operate with a “crypto-like cult dynamic” that sustains their valuations.

His own conviction lies in four holdings: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Hyperliquid, and Solana. Of these, he highlights Solana’s potential to become a platform for global capital markets, backed by the interest of high-frequency trading firms such as Jump Capital.

Despite acknowledging global risks and hedging against lofty stock valuations, Novogratz believes the bull market will end in spectacular fashion. He describes the coming frenzy as “crazier than you can imagine,” predicting a blow-off top that could push Bitcoin to $200,000.

The catalyst, he argues, may come from Washington. If the Federal Reserve loses independence under political pressure — particularly if President Trump installs a dovish Fed chair and forces premature rate cuts — Novogratz sees gold and Bitcoin both skyrocketing as investors lose faith in the dollar.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

