Galaxy Digital CEO: Bitcoin's "biggest bull catalyst" could be the next Federal Reserve Chairman

PANews reported on September 27 that according to Cointelegraph, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said in an interview with Kyle Chasse on YouTube on Friday that if the next candidate to succeed Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chairman takes an exceptionally dovish stance, Bitcoin prices could rise significantly. "This could be the biggest bull catalyst for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency markets." PANews reported on September 27 that according to Cointelegraph, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said in an interview with Kyle Chasse on YouTube on Friday that if the next candidate to succeed Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chairman takes an exceptionally dovish stance, Bitcoin prices could rise significantly. "This could be the biggest bull catalyst for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency markets."