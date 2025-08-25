Galaxy Digital, Jump, and Multicoin Target $1B Raise to Build Solana Treasury

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 19:06
Solana
SOL$197.85-3.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09998-0.84%
Movement
MOVE$0.1237-3.73%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01321-2.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019525-4.78%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.09738+6.32%

Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital have announced plans to raise $1 billion for the purchase of Solana (SOL) tokens. The move suggests growing confidence in the token’s ability to compete as one of the leading blockchain platforms.

Galaxy Digital, Jump, and Multicoin to Build Solana Treasury

According to Bloomberg, Galaxy Digital, Jump, and Multicoin Target are reportedly in discussions with investors to secure $1 billion in capital for a Solana treasury.  This would establish the most extensive Solana-focused treasury to date. Cantor Fitzgerald has been tapped as the lead banker for the deal.

The plan involves acquiring control of a publicly listed entity and transforming it into a digital asset treasury company with a primary focus on the roken. If finalized, the reserve would be more than twice the size of any existing Solana treasury.

Furthermore, the Solana Foundation, based in Zug, Switzerland, is said to have given its backing to the proposal. The deal could be sealed as early as September, though none of the involved parties has issued official comments.

Solana, currently the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has doubled in price since April. Analysts suggest that treasury accumulation at this scale further stabilizes the market and fuels long-term appreciation.

Ethereum-focused treasury companies are estimated to have built holdings worth more than $20 billion. As a result, Ethereum surpassed a record high that had been there for almost four years.

Galaxy Digital, Jump, and Multicoin Target could pave the way for Solana to follow a similar path by competing in this race. The sheer scale of the reserve could also give the firms greater influence over market liquidity, governance, and development within Solana’s growing ecosystem.

Solana Treasuries Trend Gains Pace

This development follows a broader trend of listed firms turning to Solana treasuries as a long-term strategy. Just last month, Nasdaq-listed Mercurity Fintech Holding (MFH) secured a $200 million equity line of credit from Solana Ventures to pursue a similar treasury-building plan. The company stated that the funds would be used to strengthen its position in SOL and expand institutional exposure.

Earlier in June, Classover Holding also announced a $550 million deal to accumulate the altcoin in partnership with Solana Growth Ventures. The agreement immediately boosted the company’s stock by 40%.

These moves signal that SOL treasuries are becoming a favored investment approach. This echoes the long-standing strategy pioneered by Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin strategy.

Notably, Galaxy had previously raised $620 million to buy Solana tokens from the FTX estate. Meanwhile, Multicoin and Jump have both been long-time backers of Solana-based projects.

The new initiative is part of a larger trend in corporate balance sheet management of cryptocurrency assets. Pioneers of this model are placing bets that the token may emulate Bitcoin’s success.

Michael Adeleke

Michael Adeleke is a passionate crypto journalist known for breaking down complex blockchain concepts and market trends into clear, engaging narratives. He specializes in delivering timely news and sharp market analysis that keeps crypto enthusiasts informed and ahead of the curve. With an engineering background and a degree from the University of Ibadan, Michael brings analytical depth and precision to every piece he writes.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/just-in-galaxy-digital-jump-and-multicoin-target-1b-raise-to-build-solana-treasury/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto are in advanced discussions with potential backers to raise about $1 billion for Solana (SOL), according to people familiar with the matter. The initiative, first reported by Bloomberg, would become the largest treasury devoted to the token and bring together three of the most viewed names in the […]
Solana
SOL$197.8-3.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0132-3.15%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01947-6.84%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/25 20:33
Share
Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Metaplanet also announced a BTC purchase earlier today.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,363.34-2.82%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/25 20:11
Share
Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 13 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,065.

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 13 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,065.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to an official announcement, Nasdaq-listed company Empery Digital announced that it had increased its holdings by 13 bitcoins, and currently holds a total of 4,065 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,363.34-2.82%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 20:37
Share

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 13 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,065.

This Week In XRP: Ripple CTO Set To Announce Important Update

Hassett: Expect it to be months before Trump makes a decision on the Fed chairmanship