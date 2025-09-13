Galaxy Head Thinks US’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Comes This Year, Fueling Bitcoin Hyper’s Presale

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/13 21:38
The US’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve may be coming this year, says Galaxy head of firmwide research, Alex Thorn.

His statement comes in spite of the public sentiment and the fact that, while Trump signed the executive order establishing the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve in March, the administration didn’t confirm a formalized implementation plan yet.

Despite that, Thorn believes that the ‘market seems to be completely underpricing the likelihood of such an announcement’, alluding to the high probability that the Reserve may enter its implementation phase by the end of the year.

Not all agree, though. CoinRoute’s former chair, Dave Weisburger believes it’s more likely to happen in 2026 because ‘this administration is too smart to announce ANYTHING until AFTER they accumulate to their initial target.’

Whether it will happen or not, Thorn’s assessment comes just as Bitcoin pushed above $116K, which could set it up for a sustained rally into October. If that happens, Bitcoin’s Layer 2, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), could see a massive investor surge.

Why Bitcoin is Becoming the Foundation of the Next Global Economy

Bitcoin is on track of becoming the foundation of the new global economy and it all begins in the US, with Trump’s Bitcoin Treasury on track to begin its implementation phase.

However, that’s not the main drive, but rather a consequence of the increased investor trust in Bitcoin as a valuable asset to use against the depreciating fiat.

It all comes from Bitcoin’s decentralized nature, which causes its value to depend on people’s trust in its performance.

This system lies at the heart of the growing institutional adoption, with names like Strategy building their entire brand around Bitcoin.

Strategy currently holds 638,460 $BTC valued at over $71B, making it one of the largest Bitcoin entities in the world. But it’s not the only one. According to Bitcoin Treasuries data, there are 325 entities holding over 3.71M $BTC, including governments like the US, Canada, and the UK.

The number of entities holding Bitcoin

Furthermore, adoption rates keep increasing at a global level, with APAC leading in the charts, followed by Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Bitcoin’s adoption rate between 2024 and 2025

This paints Bitcoin as a foundational asset that could transform the modern global economy, especially as Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) brings a much-needed performance boost into the ecosystem.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Enables Faster and Cheaper Bitcoin Transactions

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the Layer 2 upgrade that promises to give us faster and cheaper Bitcoin transactions by eliminating Bitcoin’s most pressing problem: its capped performance.

The Bitcoin network is currently running at a maximum of 7 transactions per second (TPS), which is far below required industry standards. By comparison, Solana packs nearly 1,000 TPS with a 65,000 theoretical value, smoking Bitcoin in terms of performance.

Hyper aims to change that with the help of tools like the Canonical Bridge and the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), the latter which enables the ultra-fast execution of smart contracts and DeFi apps.

The Canonical Bridge instead handles incoming transactions, confirming them nearly instantly with the Bitcoin Relay Program.

Once the transactions go through, the Bridge then mints the tokens into the Hyper layer, making them available to users almost immediately. Investors can then use the wrapped Bitcoin within the Hyper ecosystem or withdraw them to Bitcoin’s native layer whenever necessary.

How Hyper’s Canonical Bridge works

Together with SVM, the Canonical Bridge turns the Hyper ecosystem into a fast-performing layer that promises to bring Bitcoin’s performance to Solana-grade numbers.

Once implemented correctly, Hyper would also make Bitcoin more feasible for institutional investors thanks to the near-instant finality, low network fees, and the elimination of the fee-based priority, which keeps Bitcoin lagging behind other networks.

The presale is now at over $15.5M, with $HYPER valued at $0.012905. We expect the token to make it big post-launch thanks to Hyper’s utility within Bitcoin’s ecosystem and the community hype behind it.

Our price prediction for $HYPER places the token at $0.32 by the end of the year. By 2030, we could have a $1.50 $HYPER for an ROI of 11,523% based on today’s price.

If you want to ride the Hyper train, read our guide on how to buy $HYPER and get your tokens on the official presale page.

Just remember that this isn’t investment advice. Do your own research (DYOR) and manage risks wisely.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/us-strategic-bitcoin-reserve-comes-in-2025-bitcoin-hyper-gains

