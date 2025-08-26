Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin Eye $1 Billion Solana Treasury Push

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 11:09
TLDR:

  • Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin plan $1B Solana treasury, signaling record institutional confidence in the network.
  • The treasury model mirrors Ethereum’s strategy, boosting Solana’s liquidity, governance, and ecosystem development.
  • Recent Solana treasuries include $200M by Mercurity and $550M by Classover, showing rapid institutional adoption.
  • Galaxy’s $620M Solana purchase and upcoming $1B reserve suggest Solana could mirror Bitcoin’s corporate treasury path.

Institutional interest in Solana is reaching new heights as major digital asset firms prepare a large-scale treasury initiative. 

Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are reportedly seeking $1 billion to establish a dedicated Solana reserve. If completed, this would mark the largest Solana-focused treasury in existence and signal a bold statement about long-term confidence in the network’s future.

The initiative underscores a growing shift among institutions to view Solana as more than just another blockchain. Over the past year, the network has gained recognition for its scalability, developer activity, and rapid adoption in decentralized finance. 

Building a billion-dollar treasury could amplify that momentum while strengthening Solana’s position against rival ecosystems.

Blueprint for Institutional Solana Exposure

According to Bloomberg report, the plan involves acquiring control of a publicly listed entity and converting it into a digital asset treasury company. Cantor Fitzgerald has been tapped as lead banker for the deal. With backing from the Solana Foundation in Switzerland, the transaction could be finalized as early as September.

The scale of this proposed treasury is noteworthy. At over twice the size of any existing Solana reserve, it would allow Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin to influence liquidity, governance, and ecosystem development. For institutional investors, this structure mirrors the Ethereum treasury playbook, where listed companies collectively hold over $20 billion worth of ETH.

Solana has already experienced strong price appreciation in recent months, doubling in value since April. 

Analysts argue that a structured treasury accumulation on this level can stabilize supply, enhance institutional confidence, and encourage further adoption across financial markets. Hence, the initiative could act as a catalyst for broader recognition of Solana as a core asset.

Rising Trend of Solana Treasuries

This development fits within a broader wave of corporate treasury strategies centered around Solana. In July, Nasdaq-listed Mercurity Fintech Holding secured a $200 million equity line of credit from Solana Ventures to pursue a similar model. 

Likewise, Classover Holding announced a $550 million deal in June to accumulate Solana through a partnership with Solana Growth Ventures, which sent its shares soaring by 40%.

These moves indicate that building Solana reserves is no longer an isolated trend but an emerging institutional strategy. Much like Michael Saylor’s pioneering Bitcoin treasury approach, firms are now betting that Solana could replicate a similar trajectory. 

Significantly, Galaxy has already executed a $620 million purchase of Solana tokens from the FTX estate, while Jump and Multicoin have maintained deep ties with projects within the ecosystem.

The post Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin Eye $1 Billion Solana Treasury Push appeared first on Blockonomi.

Source: https://blockonomi.com/galaxy-jump-and-multicoin-eye-1-billion-solana-treasury-push/

