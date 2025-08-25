Galaxy, Jump & Multicoin Plan $1B Solana Buy

Key Notes

  • Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital and Jump Crypto are seeking ~$1 billion for a Solana-focused treasury.
  • They plan to acquire an undisclosed publicly traded company to create this treasury.
  • The deal is expected to close in early September.

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital and Jump Crypto are reportedly working with investors to raise around $1 billion for a new Solana-focused

treasury.

According to Bloomberg, the three firms have tapped Cantor Fitzgerald as the lead banker to structure the deal.


The plan involves acquiring an undisclosed publicly traded company to establish a dedicated digital asset treasury business.

If completed, it would create the largest reserve fund targeting Solana, with a size more than double that of any existing Solana-focused vehicle.

Bloomberg cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter, who claimed that the Solana Foundation has endorsed the plan. They expect the deal to close in early September.

The news comes as Solana trades just below $200, marking a 10% gain over the past week. Popular analyst Ali Martinez suggested that if Solana breaks $211, traders could see a price jump to $222.

Both Multicoin and Jump have long-standing investments in Solana’s ecosystem. Galaxy had also previously raised $620 million to purchase Solana tokens from the collapsed FTX estate.

Firms Push Into Solana Holdings

Corporate adoption of crypto as a treasury asset has seen massive growth this year. A report by K33 Research found that the number of publicly listed firms holding Bitcoin

nearly doubled between December 2024 and June 2025.

While Bitcoin dominates, companies are increasingly experimenting with the next crypto to blow up like Solana.

Unlike Bitcoin, Solana offers staking rewards and the chance to collaborate directly with blockchain foundations, adding strategic value beyond price surge.

Several corporations have already begun serious Solana accumulations. Sol Strategies Inc., which trades under the ticker HODL, launched a $500 million convertible note earlier this year to buy Solana and participate in validator operations.

Meanwhile, consumer goods company Upexi doubled its Solana holdings from 735,000 to more than 2 million tokens since April. At the time of writing, the value of Upexi’s SOL holdings had risen to $398 million, with most of it staked.

AI-powered DeFi Development Corp has also recently announced a SOL reserve, currently holding over $218 million. It is also building a DeFi platform, with Solana as a core infrastructure layer.

Subbd Presale Raises Over $1M

While Solana treasuries are gaining traction, Subbd is drawing crypto investor attention in the content subscription industry. With the global content market valued at over $85 billion, Subbd aims to disrupt the space by launching an AI-powered, tokenized platform tailored for creators and their audiences.

Subbd ecosystem’s Ethereum-based

native token, SUBBD, unlocks premium features such as paid content access, staking rewards, and AI-driven utilities. Token holders can stake SUBBD to gain special benefits, including private livestreams, behind-the-scenes updates, and exclusive content releases.

So far, the project has raised over $1 million in its ongoing crypto presale, with only a few hours remaining before the next price increase.

Presale Snapshot

  • Current Price: $0.05625
  • Amount Raised: $1.05 million
  • Ticker: SUBBD
  • Blockchain: Ethereum

With another price jump in just two hours, Subbd positions itself as a good project for those interested in AI innovation in the digital subscription market. Interested in joining the presale? Check out our guide on how to buy Subbd.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

