GalaxyOne Opens the Door for Retail Investors to Earn and Trade

Galaxy Digital Launches GalaxyOne Platform for Retail Investors

American investment company Galaxy Digital has introduced GalaxyOne, a financial technology platform that allows US users to earn returns on fiat deposits, trade cryptocurrencies, and invest in stocks — all on a single platform. This launch represents a major step in expanding Galaxy Digital’s services to retail investors.

Mike Novogratz, founder and CEO, explained, “We’ve spent years building institutional infrastructure to serve the world’s most discerning investors. Now we’re expanding these capabilities to private users.”

According to GalaxyOne CEO Zach Prince, the platform is designed to bridge the gap between institutional clients and retail investors, providing tools traditionally reserved for large funds.

Four Key Services on GalaxyOne

Galaxy Premium Yield – Offers an 8% annual yield (APY) for accredited investors. Profits are generated through Galaxy Digital’s leveraged investment business, operating since 2018. Minimum investment: $25,000; maximum: $250 million.

– Offers an 8% annual yield (APY) for accredited investors. Profits are generated through Galaxy Digital’s leveraged investment business, operating since 2018. Minimum investment: $25,000; maximum: $250 million. GalaxyOne Cash – High-yield deposit account with 4% annual interest, FDIC insured up to $250,000. Banking services provided by Cross River Bank.

– High-yield deposit account with 4% annual interest, FDIC insured up to $250,000. Banking services provided by Cross River Bank. GalaxyOne Crypto – Buy, store, and transfer Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), with transparent fees and support for recurring purchases.

– Buy, store, and transfer Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), with transparent fees and support for recurring purchases. GalaxyOne Brokerage – Commission-free trading of over 2,000 US stocks and ETFs, including fractional shares, with passive income through Stock Lending.

Future Plans and Innovation

Galaxy Digital plans to expand GalaxyOne with business accounts, cryptocurrency staking, particularly Solana and new solutions in brokerage and lending.

Prince noted, “This is just the beginning. We’re building a platform that gives investors real control and opportunity without tearing their financial lives apart.”

The platform integrates features from Fierce, a mobile platform acquired by Galaxy Digital in 2024, combining bold design, a dedicated community, and institutional-grade security, risk management, and scalability.