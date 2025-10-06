GalaxyOne platform launches unified crypto and stock trading app

GalaxyOne platform launched on 6 October 2025, combining cash, crypto and equities in a single app. The product offers a 4% APY cash account that is FDIC insured, crypto custody and trading, and zero-commission trading on more than 2,000 U.S. stocks and ETFs.

What is the galaxyone platform?

GalaxyOne is Galaxy Digital’s new unified trading app that brings together cash, crypto and equities in one account.



The product targets retail users across all U.S. states who pass KYC checks, while leveraging Galaxy’s institutional infrastructure for custody and asset transfers.



In this context, the platform aims to simplify portfolio management by consolidating balances and transactional capabilities under a single user interface.

How does galaxyone crypto trading and galaxyone stock trading work?

At launch users can buy, hold, and transfer bitcoin, ether and Solana and Paxos Gold. The platform also supports fractional trading and offers commission-free trades on many U.S. stocks and ETFs.



Users can move funds and assets on and off the platform, and Galaxy’s custody arrangements underpin the crypto custody and settlement processes.

What yields and cash products are available — galaxyone 4 percent apy and Galaxy Premium Yield Note?

The app offers a 4% APY high-yield cash account that the company says is FDIC insured for eligible balances. Separately, Galaxy offers a Galaxy Premium Yield Note paying 8% APY, but this note is available only to accredited investors and is not FDIC insured.



The yield note is backed by Galaxy’s institutional lending business, and it should be noted that its terms and eligibility differ from the insured cash product.

Which assets and fees should users expect — galaxyone bitcoin ether solana and galaxyone zero commission stocks?

GalaxyOne lists major tokens and tokenized gold via Paxos Gold. Equity trading covers over 2,000 U.S. stocks and ETFs with zero-commission trading for standard orders.



However, some advanced services or specific instruments may carry fees; users should review the platform’s fee schedule and disclosures before trading.

Who benefits — retail traders, institutions or both?

Both. Retail users gain consolidated balances and a simple interface for moving between cash, stocks and crypto. Institutional users benefit from Galaxy’s custody infrastructure and settlement capabilities — a setup designed to bridge retail convenience and institutional-grade operations.

What are the regulatory and custody considerations?

Galaxy says certain cash balances are FDIC insured through partner banks, while crypto assets are held in custody arrangements.



The Premium Yield Note is explicitly not FDIC insured and is offered only to accredited investors under applicable U.S. securities rules, highlighting distinct regulatory treatments across product lines.

Background and acquisition

Galaxy acquired the Fierce app in December 2024 for $12.5 million, and the former Fierce CEO, Rob Cornish, joined Galaxy as CTO. The original Fierce development team now contributes to GalaxyOne’s product development, according to Galaxy’s quarterly report.

In practical use, a retail saver could park idle cash in the 4% APY account while keeping a portion of capital in fractional equities and listed tokens for faster rebalancing without moving between multiple platforms.



Wealth managers I’ve worked with value the consolidated custody reporting: it reduces reconciliation time by consolidating bank and wallet statements in one dashboard.



Traders moving between cash and crypto during volatile sessions benefit from unified settlement rails that can shave minutes off transfer windows compared with coordinating multiple custodians.

For additional context on the product launch and features, see Galaxy’s official announcement: GalaxyOne Launches: High-Yield Cash, Crypto & Stocks in One Platform | Galaxy.



For an explanation of FDIC insurance coverage and limits, refer to the FDIC’s guidance on what FDIC insurance covers: FDIC — Deposit Insurance Overview.