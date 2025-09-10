GameStop’s hardware sales boost Q2 revenue by tiny margin, shares gain 4% after hours

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 07:07
Moonveil
MORE$0.10186+1.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016015-8.62%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4682+6.02%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0001267+75.00%
Wilder World
WILD$0.3211-0.80%
Boost
BOOST$0.10729+13.16%
GAMESTOP
GAMESTOP$0.00007448-1.53%

GameStop’s second-quarter numbers are out, and they barely moved the needle. The company pulled in $972.2 million in net sales for the quarter ending August 2.

That’s up from $798.3 million last year in the same quarter. The reason? A small lift in hardware sales, enough to tick the total revenue higher, but nothing major.

Still, investors pushed the stock up 4% after hours, riding momentum and memes more than actual operational wins.

This company, still known for the 2021 retail frenzy, posted a net income of $168.6 million, up from $14.8 million a year ago. The massive jump came down to some wild swings in asset values, especially crypto.

GameStop now holds $528.6 million in Bitcoin, up sharply from last year. Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities hit $8.7 billion, compared to just $4.2 billion at the end of Q2 last year.

Cut costs drive operating income turnaround

GameStop slashed its spending in a big way. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses dropped to $218.8 million, down from $270.8 million last year. That’s a drop of over $50 million. This cost-cutting helped turn things around.

Operating income swung to $66.4 million this quarter, up from a $22 million loss in the same period last year. When excluding impairment and other adjustments, adjusted operating income came in at $64.7 million, compared to an adjusted loss of $31.6 million last year. That shows GameStop leaned hard on cutting fat rather than growing core sales.

The company’s adjusted net income, after removing impairment, unrealized digital asset gains, and other line items, came in at $138.3 million. That’s a massive spike from the $5.2 million adjusted net income posted in Q2 last year. But again, most of that is balance sheet math and crypto exposure.

GameStop leaned into non-GAAP reporting this quarter. They highlighted several adjusted numbers: adjusted SG&A, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. All these tweaks remove transformation costs, severance, digital asset gains and losses, impairments, and divestitures.

The company argued that these figures “provide useful information” for investors watching its core operations. Critics say they’re just cleaning up the mess to make the quarter look better. Either way, there’s a huge gap between GAAP and non-GAAP numbers this time.

Capital expenditures were taken out of free cash flow calculations, painting a smoother financial picture. Meanwhile, crypto played a big role in inflating the company’s books. That $528.6 million Bitcoin stash is now a piece of their financial story.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/gamestops-hardware-sales-boost-q2-revenue/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Expected To Drop Over 25% By November As Layer Brett Takes Centre Stage

Shiba Inu Price Expected To Drop Over 25% By November As Layer Brett Takes Centre Stage

Shiba Inu’s recent performance has traders bracing for a potential 25% decline by November, especially now that its technicals are hinting at mounting downside pressure. While SHIB struggles to hold key support, Layer Brett is gaining all the attention and deservedly, thanks to its highly successful presale. The big question now is: can LBRETT outshine [...] The post Shiba Inu Price Expected To Drop Over 25% By November As Layer Brett Takes Centre Stage appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001288+0.70%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000536+0.94%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5362+0.75%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/10 08:00
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Union
U$0.01097+1.66%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.0000661+1.08%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0843-2.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share
XRP flirts with $3 amid ETF approval hope: Is $3.60 the next stop?

XRP flirts with $3 amid ETF approval hope: Is $3.60 the next stop?

XRP price depends on pending ETF approval odds, but XRPL adoption and tokenization metrics still remain weak, raising concerns about the longevity of any rally. Key takeaways:Bloomberg analysts assign 95% odds for an XRP ETF, with a SEC decision expected for October.XRPL adoption lags peers, holding just 2% of Real World Assets despite stablecoin growth.Read more
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14358-1.51%
RealLink
REAL$0.06023-1.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10198+0.52%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/10 06:46
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Expected To Drop Over 25% By November As Layer Brett Takes Centre Stage

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

XRP flirts with $3 amid ETF approval hope: Is $3.60 the next stop?

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Stock: Surge on $1B AI-Powered Drug Discovery Platform and Circle Pharma Deal