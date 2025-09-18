Gary Gensler vs Paul Atkins: Former SEC Chief Defends Crackdown, Calls Out Fraudsters Like Bankman-Fried

2025/09/18
Former SEC Chair Gary Gensler has broken his silence on how he views the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) current direction under Paul Atkins. Speaking in a recent interview with CNBC, Gensler reflected on his own time in office, the reforms he led, and the challenges of regulating the fast-moving world of crypto.

Gensler Defends His Record at the SEC

Gensler said he remains proud of his work during his tenure, pointing to reforms such as shortening the stock market settlement cycle from two days to one. He argued that this move increased efficiency and that Europe is now trying to follow suit. 

He also said that some of the reforms his team set in place for U.S. Treasury markets are still being continued. But Gensler acknowledged that elections have consequences, and each SEC chair brings a different approach.

On Crypto and Investor Protection

When asked about his tough stance on crypto, Gensler stood firm. He said the SEC under his leadership brought around 100 cases in the sector, similar to his predecessor Jay Clayton, stressing that enforcement was about protecting investors. 

Gensler cited Sam Bankman-Fried as an example of the fraud that took place during his tenure and said he was not alone. According to him, much of the crypto market trades on “momentum and hype” rather than fundamentals, making it risky for everyday investors.

“So I’m very proud of what we accomplished. I think this administration is continuing in the US Treasury markets to give them more liquidity. But look, elections have consequences and I respect our democratic forms. And naturally, Chair Atkins is going to take a different approach than his predecessor,” he said.

