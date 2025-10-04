ExchangeDEX+
The partnership is mutually beneficial. Gata leverages Soonchain's DePIN for computational power while Soonchain gamers monetize their contributions.

Gata Partners with Soonchain to Advance Decentralized AI Development Through DePIN and Compute

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 17:00
Gata, a firm developing decentralized AI language models and training, announced a strategic collaboration with Soonchain AI, an AI-powered gaming Layer-2 network that infuses DePIN, AI, and GPU computations to provide effective, scalable solutions. Through this partnership, Gata integrated Soonchain’s DePIN technology to power its execution infrastructure for AI. The collaboration is beneficial for the two projects.

AI requires huge computing resources for training, testing, and deployment. However, this computing power is controlled by a few big centralized providers, making access to quality AI models expensive, complicated, and unavailable to smaller projects and ordinary users. Gata is which is built on BNB Chain, aims to address these challenges by developing affordable and quality decentralized AI accessible for global users.

Gata Driving Decentralized AI Innovation through Soonchain’s DePIN

Through this partnership, Soonchain’s DePIN provides an essential data layer for Gata’s variety of technological applications, which aim to provide the advantages of decentralized AI directly to people while making AI globally accessible. By integrating its AI infrastructure on Soonchain’s distributed network of GPUs, Gata resolves expensive data access costs that have hindered the decentralized AI advancement. This integration enables Gata to provide high-quality AI training and improve its decentralized infrastructure of AI advancement.

As Gata’s decentralized AI network expands, the demand for its infrastructure surges due to the increased need for quality datasets and reliable computation across its systems. Traditional data centres cannot meet these demands without introducing opaqueness and rigidness. This explains the reason Gata’s partnership with Soonchain’s DePIN is important for its AI operations.

The DePIN network shares processing power and energy usage across the world in a decentralized manner by taking advantage of idle data from personal computers owned by Soonchain gamers worldwide. The network of Soonchain’s gamers across the world and their devices contribute to Gata’s AI operations.

Why This Collaboration is Vital for Web3 Growth

Through this partnership, Soonchain’s DePIN is a perfect fit for Gata. Together, the two decentralized platforms resolve computational and data challenges through:

  • Advancing Gata’s AI performance and effectiveness. Gata’s AI requires huge computational power. Soonchain’s DePIN provides decentralized and scalable resources, which enable Gata’s rapid AI training and efficient alignment with its user demands.
  • Creating mutual advantage: Through its native token (GATA), Gata rewards Soonchain’s gamers for contributing their data and idle resources, creating a cycle where both contributors and providers (Gata and Soonchain) economically benefit.

By combining Gata’s AI infrastructure with Soonchain’s computational layer, the two platforms are creating a new standard for Web3 and AI: democratizing AI resources while empowering Web3 users.

