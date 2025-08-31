Gavin Newsom Teases Meme Token Targeting Trump

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he’s “about to put out” a satirical meme coin dubbed “Trump Corruption Coin,” a jab he floated during a podcast interview with journalist Kara Swisher as part of his broader online mockery attempts at President Donald Trump’s brand and crypto forays.

In the conversation, Newsom framed the coin as a parody project aimed at highlighting what he views as Trump’s ethical problems, positioning it as a head-to-head foil to the president’s own token activity. “This is one of the great grifters of our time,” he said, adding, “You know what, Donald, we’ll see how your coin does versus ours.” Official trump (TRUMP) coin has a market cap of $1.6 billion today, but is down 88% from its all-time high.

The idea surfaced publicly around Aug. 27, 2025, and remains unlaunched as of today Aug. 30, with Newsom describing it as a near-term release rather than a finished product. He previously considered calling it the “Smelt” coin before settling on “Trump Corruption Coin” to sharpen the critique.

Newsom’s tease aligns with his growing use of meme-driven messaging, including activity on X (formerly Twitter) through a “Governor Newsom Press Office” persona that riffs on Trump’s style. The coin concept dovetails with merchandise in his “Patriot Store,” where satire is central to the pitch.

The governor cast the token as a mirror held up to what he called “crony capitalism” around Trump’s family and foreign trips. While details such as a contract address, network, supply, or distribution were not provided, Newsom’s remarks were explicit that the project is intended as political commentary rather than an investment vehicle.

Online reaction ran the gamut from applause for the trolling to skepticism about mixing politics and crypto, with some observers questioning whether a parody coin risks confusing buyers or blurring lines between satire and financial products. On Polymarket, the California governor has a 32% chance of being the Democratic candidate in the 2028 U.S. election.

Notably, a Solana-based community token labeled NEWSOM exists on third-party trackers and predates the tease, but there is no connection between that asset and the governor’s proposed satire coin.

If released, “Trump Corruption Coin” would mark another collision of meme culture and political messaging, reflecting how digital tokens have become props in modern campaign-style communication as much as speculative assets.

Meanwhile, the PolitiFi scene is running on fumes, with only TRUMP, MELANIA, and PEOPLE still holding any real weight—while the rest of the politically charged meme tokens limp along, fading fast into irrelevance.