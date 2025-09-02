Gaza Residents to Get Crypto for Relocation Under Trump Plan

TLDR

The Trump administration proposes using crypto for the relocation of Gaza residents.

Gaza residents to receive digital tokens for land exchange.

Plan includes temporary housing and food subsidies for four years.

Tokenized land to be sold to investors for Gaza’s reconstruction.

High-profile figures like Tony Blair involved in Gaza reconstruction discussions.

The Trump administration is reportedly considering a controversial post-war plan for Gaza. This plan involves using cryptocurrency and tokenized land to relocate Palestinian residents. The initiative would place Gaza under US trusteeship for at least a decade. Residents would receive digital tokens for their land, which could be exchanged for housing or relocation.

Gaza Relocation Plan Faces Backlash from Activists

According to reports, the plan outlines a “voluntary” relocation strategy. Gazans would receive tokens for their property, allowing them to access new housing options. These tokens would be traded for apartments in new “smart cities” or relocation areas. The proposal suggests offering temporary housing and food subsidies for up to four years.

The plan’s goal is to fund Gaza’s reconstruction through investor participation. The tokenized land would be sold to fund projects like “The Elon Musk Smart Manufacturing Zone” and “Gaza Trump Riviera & Islands.” The administration hopes the sales will raise capital for Gaza’s rebuilding efforts.

The proposal has drawn significant criticism from civil rights organizations. These groups argue that the plan disregards the rights of Palestinian residents. Hamas official Basem Naim condemned the initiative, stating that “Gaza is not for sale.” Several advocacy groups have also voiced concerns over the potential for further displacement.

In addition, the plan links certain US-based entities to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Reports indicate that the Boston Consulting Group contributed to financial planning, though BCG has denied involvement. Despite this, the plan continues to attract attention due to its controversial nature and potential consequences for Gaza’s residents.

Involvement of Other High-Profile Figures

The Trump administration is not the only political entity linked to the proposal. Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair’s think tank has also been involved in discussions. Reports suggest Blair’s group collaborated with Trump’s administration on a similar Gaza reconstruction project.

Blair reportedly met with Trump and Jared Kushner last July to discuss the plan. However, details of the meeting remain undisclosed. As Gaza’s future hangs in the balance, global attention continues to focus on the ongoing efforts to reshape the region.

