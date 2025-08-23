GBP/USD extends losing streak as strong US PMI fuels Dollar strength

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 04:55
GBP/USD extends losing streak as strong US PMI fuels Dollar strength, Jackson Hole in focus

The British Pound (GBP) extends its decline for the fourth consecutive day against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, with GBP/USD slipping below the 1.3450 level. At the time of writing, the pair is trading near 1.3435, weighed down by a stronger Greenback and diverging economic signals. Read More…

 

Pound Sterling rises on strong flash UK PMI numbers

The Pound Sterling (GBP) attracts bids against its major peers on Thursday after the release of the upbeat preliminary United Kingdom (UK) S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for August. The report showed that the Composite PMI rose at a faster pace to 53.0, compared to expectations of 51.6 and the prior reading of 51.5. Read More…

GBP/USD softens to near 1.3450 ahead of UK/US PMI releases

The GBP/USD pair drifts lower to around 1.3450 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday, pressured by a modest rebound in the US Dollar (USD). Traders await the preliminary reading of S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for August from the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US), which are due later on Thursday. On Friday, all eyes will be on the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium. Read More…

 

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-extends-losing-streak-as-strong-us-pmi-fuels-dollar-strength-202508211555

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
XRP stays muted amid 3iQ, Purpose and Evolve XRP ETFs debut in Canada

XRP stays muted amid 3iQ, Purpose and Evolve XRP ETFs debut in Canada

Ripple's XRP is down 0.5% on Wednesday amid announcements from 3iQ, Purpose Investments and Evolve that their XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs), XRPQ, XRPP and XRP will launch on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Fxstreet2025/06/19 05:10
Ethereum Eyes $5K in Weeks, But Presale Buyers Are Also Betting on MAGAX

Ethereum Eyes $5K in Weeks, But Presale Buyers Are Also Betting on MAGAX

Ethereum eyes $5K soon, but smart investors are rushing to the MAGAX presale for 10x+ growth potential. Don’t miss your chance to buy early!
Cryptodaily2025/08/22 23:28
