GBP/USD holds near 1.3540 as traders await Ukraine-Russia outcome

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 03:10
GBP/USD holds near 1.3540 as traders await Ukraine-Russia outcome, Powell speech

GBP/USD steadies during the North American session, down a minimal 0.08% amid a scarce economic docket on both sides of the Atlantic. Nevertheless, market participants are optimistic due to a possible ceasefire or a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, following the Trump-Putin meeting on Friday and ahead of the talks between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later on Monday. The pair trades around 1.3540 at the time of writing. Read More…

Pound Sterling trades quietly ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy meet, Jackson Hole, and UK CPI

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades in a tight range around 1.3550 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Monday. The GBP/USD pair consolidates as investors await the meeting between United States (US) President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and NATO members at the White House on Monday to discuss the terms laid down by Russian leader Vladimir Putin for ending the war in Ukraine. Read More…

GBP/USD weakens to near 1.3550 on modest US Dollar strength

The GBP/USD pair loses ground to near 1.3555 during the early Asian session on Monday, pressured by a firmer US Dollar (USD). Markets turn cautious ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later on Monday. The UK July Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report will be released on Tuesday. Read More…

 

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-holds-near-13540-as-traders-await-ukraine-russia-outcome-202508181531

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
TOKEN6900 Presale Tops $2.2M With 8 Days Left – Next Crypto to Explode?

The presale for TOKEN6900 is entering its final week, already raising over $2 million and generating significant interest among crypto enthusiasts. With tokens priced under $1, early investors see an opportunity to get in on a project with breakout potential, drawing comparisons to SPX6900, which surged in the last quarter of 2024 thanks to its […]
The Cryptonomist2025/08/20 01:01
Nvidia prepares a new AI chip for China: the B30A surpasses the H20

Nvidia accelerates on artificial intelligence in China
The Cryptonomist2025/08/19 23:09
Bitcoin dreigt nieuwe correctie in augustus 2025 &#8211; analisten waarschuwen voor crash naar $100k

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. De Bitcoin (BTC) koers zette vorige week nog een nieuwe all-time high neer van $ 124.457. De cryptoleider kreeg echter te maken met een correctie waardoor de waarde momenteel op $ 115.520 staat. Vele crypto analisten hebben deze week van zich laten horen via X. De historische patronen van BTC wijzen volgens critici op een verdere correctie in augustus en september. Hoe zit dit? Cryptonieuws: Bitcoin bull run mogelijk afgelopen ondanks mogelijke rate cuts Terwijl sommige analisten wijzen op de stabiliteit van de BTC koers door de groei van de institutionele investeerders, liet crypto analist Benjamin Cowen via X een ander geluid horen. Hij wees vorige week via een video op YouTube al naar een historisch patroon, zichtbaar na de rally’s van 2013, 2017 en 2021. Bitcoin koers, Benjamin Cowen, TradingView" width="750" height="420" /> Bitcoin koers, bron: Benjamin Cowen, YouTube, TradingView Zoals in de grafiek te zien is, had Bitcoin in die jaren steeds te maken met een rally die tot en met augustus duurde. Daarna volgde een maand met verliezen. Dit patroon is ook duidelijk af te lezen uit de tabel hieronder. Waar juli en augustus in 2013, 2017 en 2021 in het groen stonden, noteerde de cryptoleider in september juist een verlies. Bitcoin rendementen, bron: Coinglass Hoewel het er vorige week nog op leek dat BTC ook augustus zou afsluiten in het groen, wees Cowen er gisteren op dat BTC al aan de daling begonnen was. Hij verwacht daarbij nog altijd dat de Bitcoin koers in september een verdere dip zal maken richting de 20-weken SMA. “To see BTC back at its 20-week SMA…” https://t.co/L8M6OQV3VF pic.twitter.com/Qnug45SgGW — Into The Cryptoverse (@ITC_Crypto) August 18, 2025 De crypto analist legt uit dat de eventuele renteverlagingen in de VS niet veel zullen uitmaken. Andere analisten verwachten dan een crypto rally, maar Cowen verwacht dat de 10-year yield omhoog gaat als de rate cuts er komen. Dit betekent dat de Amerikaanse staatsobligaties aantrekkelijker worden waardoor er minder oog is voor BTC. Hij legt verder uit dat de correctie volgens hem zo’n 5% tot 6% zal zijn. Bitcoin koers – Zien andere analisten ook een crypto crash aankomen?   @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Analist TechDev wijst op een ander historisch patroon. Volgens hem is vanaf 2011 steeds een signaal (groen) te zien die een stijging op gang brengt. Vervolgens duurt het steeds 14 maanden (ongeveer 425 dagen) voordat de boel weer omslaat (rood). Every Bitcoin top has been 14 months from this point, yet many think we’re almost done. pic.twitter.com/uWCAjVBAT0 — TechDev (@TechDev_52) August 15, 2025 Market wizard Peter Brandt verwacht ook dat BTC de top heeft bereikt van de huidige bull cyclus. Volgens hem zit er een correctie van maar liefst 50% aan te komen die tot november 2026 kan duren. I think there is a 30% chance that BTC has topped for this bull market cycle. Next stop then back to $60k to $70k by Nov 2026, then next bull thrust to $500k https://t.co/xPujqCjp9e — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) August 15, 2025 Volgens Brandt is Bitcoin echter wel degelijk een waardeopslag. De bull run die na de komende correctie volgt, zal Bitcoin volgens hem namelijk richting de $ 500k duwen. Bitcoin’s eerste layer-2 zet kracht achter BTC Tot nu toe zijn er nog geen layer-2 projecten op de Bitcoin blockchain gebouwd. Dit terwijl het succes van Ethereum en Solana hier grotendeels aan te danken is. L2’s kunnen immers het werk op het netwerk verlichten om zo kracht te zetten achter de blockchain. Nu is ook BTC aan de beurt met de eerste L2 en meme coin op Bitcoin, genaamd Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER). Dit nieuwe project zet kracht achter Bitcoin zelf. Door de integratie van de Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), creëert Bitcoin Hyper namelijk een snelle smart contract engine en biedt het daarmee snellere en goedkopere transacties voor BTC. Bitcoin Hyper is dus niet alleen een meme coin, het verandert het hele ecosysteem voor Bitcoin. Daarom heeft de crypto presale ook al $ 10,6 miljoen opgehaald en jij kan hier nog aan meedoen. Bemachtig jouw $HYPER tokens vandaag nog voor $ 0,012755 per stuk want morgen wordt deze prijs weer opgeschroefd. Nu naar Bitcoin Hyper   Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Bitcoin dreigt nieuwe correctie in augustus 2025 – analisten waarschuwen voor crash naar $100k is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/08/20 03:16
