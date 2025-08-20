GBP/USD holds near 1.3540 as traders await Ukraine-Russia outcome

Bitcoin dreigt nieuwe correctie in augustus 2025 – analisten waarschuwen voor crash naar $100k

De Bitcoin (BTC) koers zette vorige week nog een nieuwe all-time high neer van $ 124.457. De cryptoleider kreeg echter te maken met een correctie waardoor de waarde momenteel op $ 115.520 staat. Vele crypto analisten hebben deze week van zich laten horen via X. De historische patronen van BTC wijzen volgens critici op een verdere correctie in augustus en september. Hoe zit dit? Cryptonieuws: Bitcoin bull run mogelijk afgelopen ondanks mogelijke rate cuts Terwijl sommige analisten wijzen op de stabiliteit van de BTC koers door de groei van de institutionele investeerders, liet crypto analist Benjamin Cowen via X een ander geluid horen. Hij wees vorige week via een video op YouTube al naar een historisch patroon, zichtbaar na de rally’s van 2013, 2017 en 2021. Bitcoin koers, Benjamin Cowen, TradingView" width="750" height="420" /> Bitcoin koers, bron: Benjamin Cowen, YouTube, TradingView Zoals in de grafiek te zien is, had Bitcoin in die jaren steeds te maken met een rally die tot en met augustus duurde. Daarna volgde een maand met verliezen. Dit patroon is ook duidelijk af te lezen uit de tabel hieronder. Waar juli en augustus in 2013, 2017 en 2021 in het groen stonden, noteerde de cryptoleider in september juist een verlies. Bitcoin rendementen, bron: Coinglass Hoewel het er vorige week nog op leek dat BTC ook augustus zou afsluiten in het groen, wees Cowen er gisteren op dat BTC al aan de daling begonnen was. Hij verwacht daarbij nog altijd dat de Bitcoin koers in september een verdere dip zal maken richting de 20-weken SMA. “To see BTC back at its 20-week SMA…” https://t.co/L8M6OQV3VF pic.twitter.com/Qnug45SgGW — Into The Cryptoverse (@ITC_Crypto) August 18, 2025 De crypto analist legt uit dat de eventuele renteverlagingen in de VS niet veel zullen uitmaken. Andere analisten verwachten dan een crypto rally, maar Cowen verwacht dat de 10-year yield omhoog gaat als de rate cuts er komen. Dit betekent dat de Amerikaanse staatsobligaties aantrekkelijker worden waardoor er minder oog is voor BTC. Hij legt verder uit dat de correctie volgens hem zo’n 5% tot 6% zal zijn. Bitcoin koers – Zien andere analisten ook een crypto crash aankomen?

Analist TechDev wijst op een ander historisch patroon. Volgens hem is vanaf 2011 steeds een signaal (groen) te zien die een stijging op gang brengt. Vervolgens duurt het steeds 14 maanden (ongeveer 425 dagen) voordat de boel weer omslaat (rood). Every Bitcoin top has been 14 months from this point, yet many think we're almost done. pic.twitter.com/uWCAjVBAT0 — TechDev (@TechDev_52) August 15, 2025 Market wizard Peter Brandt verwacht ook dat BTC de top heeft bereikt van de huidige bull cyclus. Volgens hem zit er een correctie van maar liefst 50% aan te komen die tot november 2026 kan duren. I think there is a 30% chance that BTC has topped for this bull market cycle. Next stop then back to $60k to $70k by Nov 2026, then next bull thrust to $500k https://t.co/xPujqCjp9e — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) August 15, 2025 Volgens Brandt is Bitcoin echter wel degelijk een waardeopslag. De bull run die na de komende correctie volgt, zal Bitcoin volgens hem namelijk richting de $ 500k duwen. 