GBP/USD jumps past 1.3500 as Powell leans dovish

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 15:28
NEAR
NEAR$2.683+9.24%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.05526+22.06%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006185-0.11%
READY
READY$0.003232-0.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021865+1.65%
  • GBP/USD rallies near 1.3500 as Fed Chair Jerome Powell hints at renewed easing cycle during Jackson Hole speech.
  • Powell: “Downside risks to the labor market are rising,” boosting September cut odds from 75% to 90%.
  • Fed balance: tariffs could drive one-time inflation, while stagflation risks emerge from opposing inflation and employment pressures.

The GBP/USD pair rallies on Friday as the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell takes the stand at the Jackson Hole Symposium. At the time of writing, the pair trades above 1.3500 after Powell hinted that the Fed might be ready to resume its easing cycle in September.

Markets price in higher odds of a September cut after Powell warns of labor market downside risks

The Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech has increased the odds for a Fed rate cut at the September meeting. Market participants have fully priced in 50 basis points (bps) by year-end, and the chances for a 25 bps September cut rose from 75% to 90%.

Powell said that “downside risks to the labor market are rising” and that “the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” He added that “the stability of the unemployment rate and other labor market measures allows us to proceed carefully.”

The Fed Chair said that tariffs could create a “one-time” effect in inflation and that it would take some time to be reflected. He mentioned that risks of inflation are tilted to the upside and risks of employment to the downside. Therefore, a possible stagflation scenario looms.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

GBP/USD climbed sharply above 1.3500, opening the door for further upside. If the pair rises past 1.3550, it puts into play the August 14 peak of 1.3594 ahead of 1.3600. Conversely, if the pair dives back below 1.3500, the next area of demand would be the August high of 1.3482, before testing 1.3450.

Pound Sterling FAQs

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.
Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.
When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.
A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-usd-jumps-past-13500-as-powell-leans-dovish-202508221446

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump-Linked WLFI Sets Sept 1 Launch on Ethereum

Trump-Linked WLFI Sets Sept 1 Launch on Ethereum

The post Trump-Linked WLFI Sets Sept 1 Launch on Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a project with reported Trump links, will launch its token on Sept 1 The project has already raised a massive $550 million from over 85,000 presale investors The launch features a controlled release, with all insider tokens and 80% of the supply locked World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has confirmed the launch of its native token on the Ethereum mainnet. The project, which has drawn attention for its reported connections to the Trump family, will see its token become tradable on September 1. This launch is a major event for the DeFi platform as it moves from a massive fundraising round to active trading. WLFI stated that its token will officially unlock at 12:00 UTC on September 1. At that moment, just 20% of the total WLFI supply can be claimed by presale participants. The remaining 80% will stay locked until a community governance vote decides its release schedule. Remaining 80%: The unlocking schedule for the rest will be decided by the community via a governance vote. Holders will choose the path forward. — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) August 22, 2025 The distribution plan puts the community squarely in charge of the project’s next phase, a move that received [99.94% Approval for Token Trading] in a recent governance vote.  Further, the project’s road map shows that all allocations for founders, advisors, and team members will remain locked, a critical step to limit immediate sell-offs as the Trump-linked WLFI Outlines Token Release Plan that Locks All Insider Allocations. Backed by $550M, WLFI Hits the Market World Liberty Financial bills itself as a DeFi initiative focused on blockchain-based financial services. The project is not starting small; it raised a staggering $550 million from more than 85,000 investors before its token debut, with a reserve of $76.9 million set aside to support…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.934+5.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10089-0.47%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.12221+1.23%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 15:51
Share
Ethereum’s Protocol Update 002 Aims to Enhance Blob Scaling

Ethereum’s Protocol Update 002 Aims to Enhance Blob Scaling

The post Ethereum’s Protocol Update 002 Aims to Enhance Blob Scaling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Iris Coleman Aug 22, 2025 11:10 Ethereum introduces Protocol Update 002 to improve blob scaling, crucial for Layer 2 solutions’ data availability, enhancing network throughput and efficiency. Ethereum has announced its Protocol Update 002, focusing on enhancing blob scaling, a pivotal element for Layer 2 (L2) solutions, according to Ethereum’s blog. This update aims to improve data availability on Layer 1 (L1), facilitating more robust L2 applications, including real-time payments, decentralized finance (DeFi), social media, gaming, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Key Features of PeerDAS The update, known as PeerDAS, is set to debut in the upcoming Fusaka network upgrade. PeerDAS introduces data availability sampling (DAS), allowing nodes to download only a subset of blob data in each block. This method reduces the computational load on individual nodes, enabling an increase in the blob count without raising node requirements significantly. The Fusaka upgrade, expected later this year, has undergone extensive testing to ensure stability and performance under various conditions. Incremental Scaling with BPO Forks Ethereum’s strategy also includes Blob Parameter Only (BPO) forks, which gradually increase the mainnet blob count. These forks are designed to enhance network throughput incrementally, supported by peer-to-peer bandwidth optimizations. The BPO mechanism allows for automatic blob capacity increases without manual intervention, ensuring a smooth scaling trajectory. Advanced Networking and Future Enhancements Looking ahead, the Glamsterdam upgrade will build on PeerDAS, incorporating advanced networking techniques to further enhance scaling. This includes improvements in cell-level messaging and data reconstruction, allowing nodes to more efficiently sample blob data. The enhancements aim to maximize the use of bandwidth savings achieved from previous optimizations. Maintaining Ethereum’s Core Values While scaling is a priority, Ethereum remains committed to preserving its core values, such as censorship resistance. The blob mempool, crucial for decentralized network…
Cellframe
CELL$0.2872+3.75%
RealLink
REAL$0.05688+10.81%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10089-0.47%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 16:23
Share
CME XRP Futures hit $9B – Will spot ETF approval flip the 23% slide?

CME XRP Futures hit $9B – Will spot ETF approval flip the 23% slide?

CME now ranks fourth for XRP Futures after only trading for about three months.
XRP
XRP$3.0447+6.63%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00722+3.58%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

Trump-Linked WLFI Sets Sept 1 Launch on Ethereum

Ethereum’s Protocol Update 002 Aims to Enhance Blob Scaling

CME XRP Futures hit $9B – Will spot ETF approval flip the 23% slide?

Ethereum Breaks 2021 Record, Edges Toward $5,000 Milestone

Nigeria deports 102 foreigners linked to crypto scams