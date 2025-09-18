GD Culture adds 7,500 BTC worth $876.8M after Pallas Capital deal

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/18 16:00
Bitcoin
Bitcoin

GD Culture added 7,500 Bitcoins to its digital asset reserve on Wednesday after finalizing its acquisition of Pallas Capital Holding. The BTC will be worth around $876.8 million at current prices of $116,900.

On Tuesday, the holding company entered into a share exchange agreement to acquire 100% of Pallas Capital’s issued and outstanding ordinary shares. GD Culture would then give 39,189,344 newly issued shares of its common stock in exchange. The acquired 7,500 BTC equates to an implied value of roughly 22.37 per share of GDC’s common stock issued for the initiative.

GD Culture ranks 14th among Bitcoin treasury companies

BitcoinTreasuries data shows that the absorption of Pallas’s 7,500 BTC positions GDC as the 14th largest publicly-traded Bitcoin treasury company. The live streaming and e-commerce firm didn’t disclose the amount of Bitcoin it had in its balance sheet, if any, before the Pallas acquisition.

GD Culture Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Xiaojian Wang mentioned that the acquisition strengthens the company’s balance sheet and positions it among the top 15 publicly traded companies with the largest BTC treasury reserves. He added that GDC will continue to seek opportunities to leverage blockchain and DeFi solutions further to enhance shareholder value.

Wang also said the acquisition of 7,500 BTC supports GDC’s digital asset treasury strategy and supports its initiative to build a strong and diversified crypto asset reserve. The company hopes to capitalize on Bitcoin’s growing role as a store of value and institutional reserve asset.

GD Culture’s stock price has surged 10.16% to $7.70 in the last 24 hours after its BTC acquisition. The stock has increased more than 157.5% in the past month and nearly 300% year-to-date.

VanEck revealed its skepticism about the dilution caused by issuing new shares. The company argued that such initiatives raise red flags, particularly when linked to speculative strategies like BTC accumulation. The firm warned that companies financing treasury reserves through stock offerings may erode shareholder value if their market price falls below the value of their assets.

BTC treasury companies accelerated their accumulation strategies in 2025, with over 190 public firms now holding the digital asset, up from less than 100 at the beginning of the year. Strategy leads the pack with 638,985 BTC in its holdings, representing roughly 70% of the total.

MARA Holdings follows with around 52,477 BTC in its holdings, while new entrants like XXI are gaining ground. The company founded by Strike CEO Jack Mallers has already amassed 43,514 BTC, and Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company holds 30,021 BTC.

GD Culture sells $300M in shares to acquire BTC and TRUMP

The live streaming and e-commerce firm began its BTC accumulation strategy in May after it agreed to sell up to $300 million worth of shares to a British Virgin Island-based investor to purchase Bitcoin and the Official Trump memecoin. The company said it allocated a significant portion of the proceeds from the sale of its stock to the acquisition, long-term holding, and integration of digital assets into its treasury operations.

At the time, Cryptopolitan reported that GDC included BTC and TRUMP in its crypto asset treasury strategy, but didn’t specify how many virtual currencies it would purchase individually. Wang mentioned that GDC’s adoption of digital assets as treasury reserve holdings reflects both current industry trends and the company’s strengths in digital technologies and the live streaming e-commerce ecosystem.

GD Culture also warned investors in April that it received a written notification from the Nasdaq stating that it breached the exchange’s listing requirements. According to the report, the company failed to meet the minimum stockholders’ equity threshold of $2.5 million. GDC was given 45 days to submit a plan to regain compliance.

