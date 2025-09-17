GD Culture Share Tanks Nearly 28% Following Bitcoin Treasury Move

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 19:59
  • GD Culture shares plunge 28% after announcing $875M Bitcoin acquisition via 39.2M new share issuance.
  • Purchase from Pallas Capital adds 7,500 BTC, making GDC the 14th largest public Bitcoin holder.

Nasdaq-traded livestreaming firm GD Culture Group had its worst trading day in more than a year, falling 28% after declaring an $875 million acquisition of Bitcoin. The stock crash followed when investors came to know that the company would sell almost 39.2 million new shares to close the cryptocurrency buy transaction.

The livestreaming company, which uses artificial intelligence, entered into an agreement with Pallas Capital Holding to purchase all assets, including 7,500 Bitcoin tokens valued at around $875.4 million. This acquisition makes GD Culture the 14th largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holder in the marketplace.

Market Concerns Over Share Dilution Strategy

On Tuesday, GD Culture shares fell to $6.99, the company’s highest drop since the beginning of 2024 and a drop in market value to $117.4 million. After-hours trading saw shares regain some ground, up 3.7% as some investors considered the drastic fall to be a potentially oversold situation.

The large share issue dilutes the ownership rights of the current shareholders, which provokes a mass panic among investors regarding the feasibility of the Bitcoin treasury corporate policies. VanEck had already cautioned that firms funding the buying of cryptocurrency by diluting equity risk, losing shareholder value in the event of a sharp drop in stock prices.

CEO Xiaojian Wang justified the acquisition, saying it would directly facilitate the creation of a strong and diversified crypto asset reserve and the opportunity to capitalize on the institutional adoption of Bitcoin. The company provides e-commerce applications based on AI-generated virtual personalities on TikTok-based livestreaming services.

This acquisition is part of a larger corporate trend of adopting Bitcoin, as publicly listed companies that hold the cryptocurrency grow in number, from less than 100 to more than 190 since January. The cumulative market of corporate holdings of Bitcoin has increased to $112.8 billion, with MicroStrategy holding a commanding market share of 68%.

In May, GD Culture had already announced its intention to sell up to $300 million in stock to invest in cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Trump’s official memecoin. The company was warned by Nasdaq of noncompliance with minimum stockholder equity requirements below the threshold standards of $2.5 million.

The current share prices reflect a 97% drop since GD Culture reached an all-time high of $235.80 per share in February 2021.

Highlighted Crypto News Today: 

‌BNB Momentum Shift: Has the Pullback Ended, or Is It Just Taking a Breather?

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/gd-culture-share-tanks-nearly-28-following-bitcoin-treasury-move/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has announced regulatory relief for stablecoin intermediaries.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 17:40
Share
The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

PANews reported on September 18 that the Bank of England kept its policy interest rate unchanged at 4.00%, in line with market expectations. Seven voters voted to keep the rate unchanged, while two voted to cut it.
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000406+24.53%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08515-1.79%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 19:01
Share
The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, as the situation in the Middle East cooled down and Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, the crypto
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.653+1.25%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,141.77+0.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0889+1.83%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 11:16
Share

Trending News

More

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

Koscom Pursues Korean Won Stablecoin with 5 Trademark Applications

Pepeto Attracts Capital As Early Shiba Inu And Pepe Investors Hunt Big Gains And The Next 100x Story