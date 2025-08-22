Gearbox Protocol Debuts on Etherlink with Re7 Labs’ USDC Vault

2025/08/22 01:28
  • Curators may now create custom lending markets by using this distinctive, institutional-grade lending infrastructure .
  • Over the course of seven months, Gearbox users have created $2.8 billion in trading volume across Ethereum DEXs.

Gearbox Protocol, which has a USDC vault curated by Re7 Labs, has debuted on Etherlink. The deployment uses treasury-backed tokens like mTBILL, mBASIS, and mRe7YIELD to provide institutional-grade strategies to the Tezos Layer 2.

As DeFi’s credit layer, Gearbox links customers looking for composable leverage across return-generating options with passive liquidity providers. Curators may now create custom lending markets by using this distinctive, institutional-grade lending infrastructure thanks to the introduction of permissionless.

As a vault curator, Re7 Labs contributes substantial experience, overseeing more than 700 million TVL over more than 100 pools on 14 blockchains. Re7, one of the leading DeFi curators in the world, uses unique risk management frameworks to generate profits. In order to increase underlying returns while upholding cautious risk criteria, the vault technique loops return-bearing tokens against USDC.

Incentives from Apple Farm Season 2 and GEAR token payouts from the Gearbox DAO will also help the vault. Over the course of seven months, Gearbox users have created $2.8 billion in trading volume across Ethereum DEXs, and the protocol’s TVL increased by 230% to $400 million in H1 2025.

For more over four years, Gearbox has had a perfect security record with no vulnerabilities or bad debt. The protocol operates under stringent governance mechanisms with 24-hour timelocks for vault parameter changes, and it has made large investments in audits by respectable firms.

Following the successful launch of Apple Farm Season 2 with over $3 million in incentives, the integration of Curve Finance to enable low-slippage stablecoin swaps, the launch of Liquid Bitcoin (LBTC) by Lombard Finance, and a 68.4% TVL increase in July that placed Etherlink among the fastest-rising Layer 2s, the Gearbox deployment comes after a period of significant momentum for Etherlink.

Through Credit Accounts and carefully chosen vaults overseen by knowledgeable asset managers, the decentralized credit layer known as Gearbox Protocol makes it possible to use composable leverage across DeFi possibilities.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/gearbox-protocol-debuts-on-etherlink-with-re7-labs-usdc-vault/

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

The post Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Aave V3 launches on Aptos, its first non-EVM deployment. Fully rebuilt in Move with audits, risk reviews, and a $500,000 bug bounty. The move includes incentives, Chainlink oracles, and tooling support at launch.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 02:22
Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Investors are watching global economic developments closely, as a combination of inflation data, central bank commentary, and fiscal policy shifts […] The post Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/22 02:36
