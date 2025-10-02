ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post GEMtrust DAO Brings GEM DiCom to Over 25K Attendees at TOKEN2049 in Singapore appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News At Token2049 Singapore, GEMtrust DAO is engaging industry leaders seeking to collaborate and build the GEM DiCom digital commodity. The GEMtrust DAO team is ready to connect with Token2049’s 25k attendees. GEMtrust DAO is committed to creating lasting wealth with the help of gemstones and blockchain technology. GEMtrust DAO, a blockchain-powered decentralized governance framework pioneering …The post GEMtrust DAO Brings GEM DiCom to Over 25K Attendees at TOKEN2049 in Singapore appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News At Token2049 Singapore, GEMtrust DAO is engaging industry leaders seeking to collaborate and build the GEM DiCom digital commodity. The GEMtrust DAO team is ready to connect with Token2049’s 25k attendees. GEMtrust DAO is committed to creating lasting wealth with the help of gemstones and blockchain technology. GEMtrust DAO, a blockchain-powered decentralized governance framework pioneering …

GEMtrust DAO Brings GEM DiCom to Over 25K Attendees at TOKEN2049 in Singapore

By: CoinPedia
2025/10/02 16:24
DAO Maker
DAO$0.07546-7.16%
READY
READY$0.019004-14.01%
gem-di-com

The post GEMtrust DAO Brings GEM DiCom to Over 25K Attendees at TOKEN2049 in Singapore appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

  • At Token2049 Singapore, GEMtrust DAO is engaging industry leaders seeking to collaborate and build the GEM DiCom digital commodity.
  • The GEMtrust DAO team is ready to connect with Token2049’s 25k attendees.
  • GEMtrust DAO is committed to creating lasting wealth with the help of gemstones and blockchain technology.

GEMtrust DAO, a blockchain-powered decentralized governance framework pioneering value preservation via gemstones, is showcasing GEM DiCom at Token2049 in Singapore. The GEMtrust DAO team is unveiling “a new asset class” to thousands of participants of Asia’s flagship crypto event inside Marina Bay Sands.

GEMtrust DAO at Token2049 Singapore 

During the two-day event, GEMtrust DAO is showcasing GEM DiCom digital commodity to industry leaders and other projects seeking to collaborate. GEMtrust DAO plans to partner with crypto exchanges, infrastructure providers, and fund managers seeking to list and support the GEM DiCom digital commodity.

According to Gordan Kljajic, co-founder of GEMtrust DAO, Token2049 is a crucial event to help grow the mainstream adoption of GEM DiCom digital commodity. GEMtrust DAO has built its product based on time-tested gemstones for financial stability, safety, and scarcity.

“We are here to build bridges with partners who believe in decentralization, transparency, and real-world anchoring of digital value,” Kljajic noted.

The GEMtrust DAO team is presenting its mission of redefining digital assets with verifiable Gemstones. Each GEM DiCom token represents a ‘GemUnit’ with a lab certification from top institutions, a court-recognized appraisal process and a deposit confirmation in high-security vaults based in Switzerland. 

Tokenomics and Liquidity of GEM DiCom Digital Commodity

The GEM DiCom digital commodity is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. Through the use of blockchain-based gemNFTs, the GEMtrust FAO ensures the token’s liquidity and accessibility,

The GEM DiCom digital commodity is different from traditional cryptocurrencies in that it is grounded in real-world, tangible value, offering investors a stable and trustworthy alternative in the digital finance landscape. As such, the value of GEM DiCom digital commodity is derived from the market prices of the underlying gemstones.

Through digitally melting the investment-grade gemstones, which typically start at $15,000, GEM DiCom democratizes their adoption with as little as $1. Nevertheless, GEMtrust DAO ensures that new GEM DiCom tokens are only minted when the DAO’s treasury contains a corresponding value of gemNFT or cash equivalents.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.003952-22.43%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-14.58%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05889-8.82%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Shopify (SHOP) Stock: Investors Sell Despite Beating Q3 Expectations

Mono Protocol Future Prediction: 5 Reasons It Will Get on Top Crypto Presale Lists 2025-26

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,816.91
$103,816.91$103,816.91

-1.82%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,495.40
$3,495.40$3,495.40

-2.60%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.37
$160.37$160.37

-3.82%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2524
$2.2524$2.2524

-3.20%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16145
$0.16145$0.16145

-3.30%