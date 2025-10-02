The post GEMtrust DAO Brings GEM DiCom to Over 25K Attendees at TOKEN2049 in Singapore appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

At Token2049 Singapore, GEMtrust DAO is engaging industry leaders seeking to collaborate and build the GEM DiCom digital commodity.

The GEMtrust DAO team is ready to connect with Token2049’s 25k attendees.

GEMtrust DAO is committed to creating lasting wealth with the help of gemstones and blockchain technology.

GEMtrust DAO, a blockchain-powered decentralized governance framework pioneering value preservation via gemstones, is showcasing GEM DiCom at Token2049 in Singapore. The GEMtrust DAO team is unveiling “a new asset class” to thousands of participants of Asia’s flagship crypto event inside Marina Bay Sands.

GEMtrust DAO at Token2049 Singapore

During the two-day event, GEMtrust DAO is showcasing GEM DiCom digital commodity to industry leaders and other projects seeking to collaborate. GEMtrust DAO plans to partner with crypto exchanges, infrastructure providers, and fund managers seeking to list and support the GEM DiCom digital commodity.

According to Gordan Kljajic, co-founder of GEMtrust DAO, Token2049 is a crucial event to help grow the mainstream adoption of GEM DiCom digital commodity. GEMtrust DAO has built its product based on time-tested gemstones for financial stability, safety, and scarcity.

“We are here to build bridges with partners who believe in decentralization, transparency, and real-world anchoring of digital value,” Kljajic noted.

The GEMtrust DAO team is presenting its mission of redefining digital assets with verifiable Gemstones. Each GEM DiCom token represents a ‘GemUnit’ with a lab certification from top institutions, a court-recognized appraisal process and a deposit confirmation in high-security vaults based in Switzerland.

Tokenomics and Liquidity of GEM DiCom Digital Commodity

The GEM DiCom digital commodity is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. Through the use of blockchain-based gemNFTs, the GEMtrust FAO ensures the token’s liquidity and accessibility,

The GEM DiCom digital commodity is different from traditional cryptocurrencies in that it is grounded in real-world, tangible value, offering investors a stable and trustworthy alternative in the digital finance landscape. As such, the value of GEM DiCom digital commodity is derived from the market prices of the underlying gemstones.

Through digitally melting the investment-grade gemstones, which typically start at $15,000, GEM DiCom democratizes their adoption with as little as $1. Nevertheless, GEMtrust DAO ensures that new GEM DiCom tokens are only minted when the DAO’s treasury contains a corresponding value of gemNFT or cash equivalents.