Generational Event – The Haust Network TGE Marks Web3’s New Era

It’s a good time for seed investors looking for the next generation of Web3 projects. Bitcoin’s impressive performance over the year has reawakened belief in the potential of crypto projects to truly reshape the neo-financial system. The emergence of AI has added fuel to the fire, with natural overlap between the spaces sparking a flurry of investment by venture capital firms and retail users alike looking to get in at the ground floor.

Several exciting TGEs (token generation events) are planned for the autumn, and one of the exciting upcoming TGEs is that of Haust Network, a project doing more than any to integrate the potential of AI into the world of crypto.

Rather than simply giving already knowledgeable and talented traders AI tooling, Haust Network is focused on bridging the accessibility gap in crypto by introducing HAIA, an AI agent who simplifies and abstracts blockchain activities for its users and lets them participate in advanced portfolio strategies through natural language commands – whilst never forcing users to surrender custody of their assets.

HAIA works through modular abstract accounts. It allows users to grant temporary permissions to the AI model through temporary permissions, and thus lets the agent perform on-chain activities for them according to strictly defined parameters. Actions can be as simple as sending funds to a contact all the way to enacting complex trading strategies involving multiple liquidity pools.

Through HAIA, a user could suggest, for example “sell ETH at $5000, deposit $4000 of the stablecoin in the highest yield available farm, and send the rest to my contact James.” One sentence instead of one hundred clicks – with the HAIA agent automatically seeking the highest profit result for the user. Haust Network, built on the Polygon CDK and connected to multiple EVMs through the AggLayer, has access to every major yield-bearing protocol in the crypto ecosystem.

The reason for the interest in Haust Network extends beyond this, however. It’s the developer side of the equation which has really fired up buzz within the community. HAIA is a modular agent that connects to world class solutions through its Model Context Protocol (MCP). In short, the agent can plug into new technology developed by the community without needing a rewrite of the HAIA core model. Arbitrage bots, X-analysis widgets. Whatever the Haust community builds, HAIA can plug into it and use that information to inform, protect and advance user portfolios.

Haust’s aim is to synthesise and unify the Web3 space without making it smaller. The goal is to create a platform that is a one-stop-shop for all user’s financial needs. A true portal to a new type of finance. If a user’s portfolio contains specific tokens, HAIA delivers daily updates through its news feed on its progress and crucial events. If a user likes gambling on memecoins, HAIA will serve up the latest and greatest every day for that user’s perusal. If a user is simply dabbling in crypto as a sidearm to their TradFi investment portfolio, HAIA can sync up with those assets and display them in a unified dashboard – as well as even facilitating transfers between the two with it able to hook up to select banking APIs. Think finance on demand – but completely under your control and always with your consent.

It’s natural therefore – with its unique AI tooling – that the Haust Network TGE has generated so much excitement, with it being the first time the general community can start taking ownership of the project. Unlike most token TGEs, Haust Network is giving ownership of the project to its community from the get-go. The raison d’etre for Haust’s creation was all about opening up sovereign money and decentralized ownership to the masses, so naturally its own $HAUST token confers this ownership and sovereignty to its own users as the team guides the project to success with their help and input.

The TGE is scheduled to take place in the coming months – with updates regularly pushed on through the Haust X and Discord communities. Follow these to make sure you’re there for the start of a new era of Web – one where everyone can get involved, and anyone can get ahead.

