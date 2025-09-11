GENIUS Act Delays Stablecoin Compliance Until 2026

Key Points: No GENIUS-compliant stablecoins; compliance rules remain undefined.

Regulatory process expected to conclude by July 2026.

Stablecoin operation continues under older frameworks until then.

There is currently no ‘GENIUS compliant’ stablecoin, according to Variant’s Chief Legal Officer, Jake Chervinsky, highlighting the ongoing absence of specific regulatory rules from the GENIUS framework.

The absence of a GENIUS compliant stablecoin underscores the lengthy regulatory process ahead, with potential impacts on U.S. stablecoin markets anticipated once rules are finalized in 2026.

U.S. GENIUS Act: Compliance Rules Targeted for November 2026

GENIUS Act 2025 establishes a high-level framework for stablecoin regulation in the U.S. without specific compliance rules, leaving details for future regulatory development. Regulatory process requires at least 120 days post-rule finalization, with the target for compliance set for November 2026.

U.S. stablecoin issuers face a protracted rulemaking process, hindering immediate compliance. Older regulatory frameworks will govern stablecoin operations until the GENIUS compliance standards are fully in place in November 2026.

Stablecoin Market Braces for Regulatory Changes by 2026

Did you know? The GENIUS Act resembles the EU’s MiCA regulation and Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Ordinance, which introduced frameworks that significantly impacted stablecoin liquidity distribution and institutional adoption.

According to CoinMarketCap, Tether USDt (USDT) maintains a $1.00 price with a market cap of $169.08 billion. Its 24-hour trading volume reached $129.57 billion, reflecting a slight decrease in value over 24 hours.

Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:43 UTC on September 11, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research suggests potential shifts in stablecoin usage patterns due to upcoming regulatory changes. Historical precedents show similar frameworks have led to market adaptations and increased regulatory scrutiny across the cryptocurrency sector.