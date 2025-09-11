GENIUS Act Loophole Risks Draining Small Banks, Senator Warns

TLDR :

Alabama Senator Keith Kelley says the GENIUS Act rewards loophole could reduce deposits in small rural banks.

Crypto platforms offer high rewards without FDIC coverage, pulling funds away from community lending networks.

Lower deposits could cut credit access for farms, small businesses, and rural economies dependent on local banks.

Lawmaker urges Congress to close loophole before more small banks lose deposits to unregulated crypto platforms.

Rural banks could be facing a threat few people are talking about. Alabama Senator Keith Kelley has sounded the alarm over a loophole in the federal GENIUS Act that he says could pull money away from small banks.

The law allows crypto platforms to offer rewards and interest-like products while skipping the rules banks must follow. Kelley says this could reduce deposits at community banks, the backbone of many rural towns. If left unchecked, the fallout could affect farms, small businesses, and local jobs.

GENIUS Act Loophole Puts Crypto Rewards Under Fire

Kelley said the GENIUS Act lets cryptocurrency platforms offer financial rewards without the oversight that applies to banks. These rewards can look attractive to customers who might then move funds away from regulated accounts. Community banks rely heavily on local deposits to provide loans for homes, farms, and businesses.

Lower deposits mean fewer loans for people in rural areas. Kelley stressed that this could choke off credit and slow business growth in small towns. Farmers could struggle to buy seed or cover expenses during lean seasons. Entrepreneurs might have to put expansion plans on hold.

Kelley also pointed out that crypto platforms are not protected by the FDIC. If one of these platforms collapses, users could lose everything. In contrast, deposits at community banks are insured up to $250,000 per depositor.

He warned that if this loophole is left open, the long-term effect could be bank closures across rural America. That would leave many areas with no access to affordable credit.

Small Banks Could Lose Deposits to Crypto Platforms

Kelley said community banks are different from large national institutions because they depend almost entirely on local deposits. When those deposits fall, it limits their ability to lend to the same community. That means fewer loans for equipment, housing, and small business needs.

He explained that if deposits continue to decline, some banks could be forced to shut down. That would create a ripple effect across entire communities. Jobs could be lost, and local businesses might find it harder to survive.

The senator urged Congress to address the loophole quickly. He called on the House, Senate, and Alabama’s congressional delegation to work together to fix the problem. Kelley believes that regulated banks must compete on fair terms to protect rural economies.

Kelley’s warning comes as crypto rewards products have gained popularity following recent market rebounds. The statement was shared through local media reports and highlights growing tension between traditional banking and crypto platforms.

The post GENIUS Act Loophole Risks Draining Small Banks, Senator Warns appeared first on Blockonomi.