GENIUS Act drives stablecoin adoption in U.S. firms, boosting faster, cheaper cross-border payments and fueling confidence in digital financial instruments. The adoption of stablecoins among U.S. companies is accelerating, driven by new regulatory clarity and rising interest in faster, cheaper cross-border payments. This new momentum is reflected in a recent survey by EY-Parthenon in June […] The post GENIUS Act Sparks Rise in Stablecoin Adoption, EY Survey appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.GENIUS Act drives stablecoin adoption in U.S. firms, boosting faster, cheaper cross-border payments and fueling confidence in digital financial instruments. The adoption of stablecoins among U.S. companies is accelerating, driven by new regulatory clarity and rising interest in faster, cheaper cross-border payments. This new momentum is reflected in a recent survey by EY-Parthenon in June […] The post GENIUS Act Sparks Rise in Stablecoin Adoption, EY Survey appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

GENIUS Act Sparks Rise in Stablecoin Adoption, EY Survey

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/22 10:30
Union
U$0.013017+3.71%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010961+9.61%
CROSS
CROSS$0.27368+10.44%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01896+5.27%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0766+5.65%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03727-6.63%

GENIUS Act drives stablecoin adoption in U.S. firms, boosting faster, cheaper cross-border payments and fueling confidence in digital financial instruments.

The adoption of stablecoins among U.S. companies is accelerating, driven by new regulatory clarity and rising interest in faster, cheaper cross-border payments. This new momentum is reflected in a recent survey by EY-Parthenon in June 2025, a few weeks after the U.S. Senate passed the GENIUS Act.

Survey Shows 13% of Companies Already Using Stablecoins for Payments

The survey, which involved 350 executives in the financial and corporate sectors, shows that 13 percent of companies use stablecoins already. The majority of these companies are transacting international money transfers through them. The system is quicker to settle and its transaction costs are much lower than those incurred with the conventional banking systems.

In addition, the survey also indicated that of the companies that are yet to adopt stablecoins, 54 percent are likely to start in the next six to twelve months. The adoption of the GENIUS Act on July 18, 2025, directly caused this change in opinion. The act has established a legal framework on U.S dollar-backed stablecoins, providing some degree of certainty that had been missing among many businesses.

Related Reading: Bank of Italy Flags Risks in Globally Issued Stablecoins | Live Bitcoin News

The GENIUS Act contains elaborate instructions on the way stablecoins are to be issued, administered, and controlled. It defines a proper issuer approval process, defines reserve requirements to support digital assets, and provides the treatment that these instruments should receive regarding taxation and custody. Both the existing financial institutions and the newer fintech companies that have been growing up have welcomed these changes to augment the digital payment offerings.

Consequently, it became the case that in the eyes of many U.S. companies, stablecoins are no longer an experimental technology but a valid financial instrument. Analysts at EY suggest that there is a great deal of confidence owing to the openness and organization that the new legislation creates in the digital space of assets.

Stablecoin Adoption Accelerates with Support from Financial Institutions

The survey has also indicated that some challenges still exist. Currently, a small percentage of the surveyed businesses accept payments in stablecoins made by businesses or clients (8 percent). Numerous companies are in the initial integration phases and are intending to use banks and fintech partners to develop the needed infrastructure. Although adoption may increase, most companies still operate at an early stage of maturity.

Moreover, financial institutions are also gaining a more core role within this ecosystem. Fintech companies and banks are working together to build systems for stablecoin use. These systems will support safe and legal transactions. They will also help stablecoins work smoothly in both local and global markets.

From a future perspective, analysts hold that stablecoins will revolutionize the way international companies handle their payments. Stablecoins can positively influence the operations of both large and small businesses by providing lower prices, better liquidity, and increased speed of settlement. The legislation has been established by the GENIUS Act, and, currently, the leaders of the industry should make the next move towards innovation and strategy.

To sum up, stablecoins do not exist on the periphery of financial services anymore. The digital dollars could become the next key focus of commerce in the world, with the backing of such laws as the GENIUS Act and the increased interest of corporate America in this direction.

The post GENIUS Act Sparks Rise in Stablecoin Adoption, EY Survey appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

PANews reported on September 18th, according to the Securities Times, that at 2:00 AM Beijing time on September 18th, the Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point interest rate cut, lowering the federal funds rate from 4.25%-4.50% to 4.00%-4.25%, in line with market expectations. The Fed's interest rate announcement triggered a sharp market reaction, with the three major US stock indices rising briefly before quickly plunging. The US dollar index plummeted, briefly hitting a new low since 2025, before rebounding sharply, turning a decline into an upward trend. The sharp market volatility was closely tied to the subsequent monetary policy press conference held by Federal Reserve Chairman Powell. He stated that the 50 basis point rate cut lacked broad support and that there was no need for a swift adjustment. Today's move could be viewed as a risk-management cut, suggesting the Fed will not enter a sustained cycle of rate cuts. Powell reiterated the Fed's unwavering commitment to maintaining its independence. Market participants are currently unaware of the risks to the Fed's independence. The latest published interest rate dot plot shows that the median expectation of Fed officials is to cut interest rates twice more this year (by 25 basis points each), one more than predicted in June this year. At the same time, Fed officials expect that after three rate cuts this year, there will be another 25 basis point cut in 2026 and 2027.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08817-0.78%
Movement
MOVE$0.1226-3.54%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.108-2.80%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 06:54
Share
ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How

ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How

The first exchange-traded fund (ETF) providing direct exposure to XRP prepares to launch this week. Following the considerable attention already garnered by futures-based XRP ETFs, ETF expert Nate Geraci says this debut is a moment that will test the strength of investor interest. Many in the market now wait to see if the new fund […]
XRP
XRP$2.8968-3.47%
SphereX
HERE$0.0002+17.64%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001057-2.12%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 05:00
Share
Will the Fed Begin Interest Rate Cuts Today? How Will Today’s Interest Rate Decision Affect Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies? Analysis Firm Explains!

Will the Fed Begin Interest Rate Cuts Today? How Will Today’s Interest Rate Decision Affect Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies? Analysis Firm Explains!

The post Will the Fed Begin Interest Rate Cuts Today? How Will Today’s Interest Rate Decision Affect Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies? Analysis Firm Explains! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Fed’s interest rate decision, a crucial one for Bitcoin and altcoins, will be announced today. While it’s generally accepted that the Fed will cut interest rates, there’s speculation about whether it will implement a surprise 50 basis point cut. While the Fed’s interest rate decision is eagerly awaited, analysis firm QCP Capital said that the Fed is expected to start the interest rate cutting cycle with a 25 basis point cut. QCP analysts noted that investors are focusing on 2026 as the Fed’s intention to begin interest rate cuts in September is clear in the markets. At this point, QCP stated that currently the market is pricing in three interest rate cuts in 2025 and three in 2026. Powell’s press conference and remarks will provide more details about the Fed’s next rate cuts and its near-term policy, analysts said. A more decisive stance on inflation would signal a slowdown in the pace of interest rate cuts, particularly in an environment where price pressures are mounting, tariff policy is not yet clear, and geopolitical risks remain unresolved. Analysts, who noted that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have recently recovered, noted that any change in the Fed’s dot plot or more hawkish messages could negatively affect the market. At this point, analysts noted that Bitcoin and altcoins have consistently outperformed stocks since August, and added, “Even if the Fed begins interest rate cuts tonight, cryptocurrencies could continue to underperform relative to stocks despite the looser liquidity environment.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/will-the-fed-begin-interest-rate-cuts-today-how-will-todays-interest-rate-decision-affect-bitcoin-and-cryptocurrencies-analysis-firm-explains/
NEAR
NEAR$2.965-4.72%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00177981-4.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08817-0.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:45
Share

Trending News

More

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How

Will the Fed Begin Interest Rate Cuts Today? How Will Today’s Interest Rate Decision Affect Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies? Analysis Firm Explains!

Unlocking the Future: Korea’s Pivotal RWA and Stablecoin Summit 2025

Crypto.com CEO: Any claim that security incidents have not been reported or disclosed is unfounded