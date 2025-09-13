George Strait Reaches A Major Chart Milestone

George Strait’s 50 Number Ones hits 350 weeks on the Billboard 200, marking the country legend’s first album to spend that long on the chart. BOERNE, TEXAS – JULY 27: George Strait performs onstage for George Strait and Vaqueros del Mar’s “Strait To The Heart”: A benefit for Hill Country Flood Victims at Estancia at Thunder Valley on July 27, 2025 in Boerne, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Strait To The Heart) Getty Images for Strait To The Heart

Throughout his decades-long career, George Strait has sent dozens of projects to the Billboard 200, the most competitive albums ranking in the United States. Many of them have become hugely successful, but only a handful have held on for historically-long stays.

This frame, as Americans continue to buy and especially stream some of his most famous tunes, one of Strait’s most popular compilations brings him to a milestone he’s never seen before.

George Strait’s 50 Number Ones Climbs

Strait’s 50 Number Ones compilation improves its standing on the Billboard 200 after shifting 11,300 equivalent units in the past tracking period (per Luminate). The project, which collects many of the country superstar’s most beloved singles, rises from No. 123 to No. 119 on the tally.

50 Number Ones Hits a Milestone on the Billboard 200

As 50 Number Ones climbs, it reaches 350 weeks on the Billboard 200. The compilation is Strait’s first set to make it to that impressive landmark figure.

Pure Country Soundtrack Also Enjoyed A Long Run

Only one other Billboard 200–charting title from Strait has managed triple-digit stays on the list. The Pure Country soundtrack, which arrived in 1992, spent 129 turns somewhere on the 200-spot roster. That set peaked at No. 6 a few weeks after debuting.

George Strait’s 50 Number Ones Debuted At No. 1

50 Number Ones debuted on the Billboard 200 in October 2004, more than two decades ago, at No. 1. It is one of Strait’s five champions on the list and the only one to conquer the tally for more than one frame, as it led the charge twice. Twang, Troubadour, Somewhere Down in Texas, and Carrying Your Love With Me all managed one stay at the summit.

George Strait’s Billboard 200 History

Throughout his career, Strait has sent 45 releases to the Billboard 200. 21 of them, almost half, have cracked the top 10, and three stalled at No. 2. Love Is Everything, Latest Greatest Straitest Hits, and One Step at a Time kept him from increasing his sum of leaders from five to eight by just one space.

50 Number Ones Climbs Top Country Albums

Total consumption of 50 Number Ones grew from one frame to the next. In addition to the Billboard 200, the compilation climbs on the Top Country Albums chart. The former No. 1 lifts just one space and settles at No. 23 on that tally. That’s almost exactly 100 additional weeks when compared to the Billboard 200, as it’s now up to 449 frames on the country-only tally.