Georgia Vs. Tennessee Preview, Odds, TV Info

An underrated Week 3 of the college football season kicks off on Thursday night when the NC State Wolfpack hit the road to play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The ACC matchup did not quite make the list top five games of the weekend, but here’s a look at some of the must-watch contests throughout the Saturday with preview, betting odds and TV info.

Betting odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

1. Texas A&M Aggies Vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are getting close to must-win mode early in the season without a conference title game to help bolster its College Football Playoff resume. Notre Dame has not played since its 27-24 season-opening loss to Miami on the Sunday of Labor Day Weekend. The Irish will play their first home game against the Texas A&M Aggies, which will look to start 3-0 after comfortable wins over UTSA and Utah State. Quarterback Marcel Reed left the previous matchup with an injury, but head coach Mike Elko said he’ll be good to go.

Notre Dame is a 6.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 49.5. The game will air on NBC at 7:30 p.m. EST.

2. Georgia Bulldogs Vs. Tennessee Volunteers

The only game of the weekend featuring two top-15 programs will take place in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon, featuring teams looking to start 3-0. The Georgia Bulldogs allowed 13 combined points through the first two weeks in wins over Marshall an Austin Peay. The Tennessee Volunteers have received good returns with new starting quarterback Joey Aguilar so far, but that will be put to the test. In games against Syracuse and East Tennessee State, Aguilar completed 66.1% of passes with 5 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

Georgia is a 3.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 49.5. The game will air on ABC at 3:30 p.m. EST.

3. Florida Gators Vs. LSU Tigers

Danger time is here once again for Billy Napier as the head coach of the Florida Gators after last week’s loss to the USF Bulls. Florida begins a stretch of four consecutive games against teams ranked inside the top 20, so the Gators need to get back on track quickly. Florida will be highly motivated against an LSU Tigers team looking to get off to a 3-0 start. LSU’s biggest strength has come on the defensive side of the ball where it ranks 12th in yards per play.

LSU is a 7.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 47.5. The game will air on ABC at 7:30 p.m. EST.

4. USF Bulls Vs. Miami Hurricanes

The USF Bulls emerged as one of the stories of the college football season with a pair of ranked wins over Florida and the Boise State Broncos. USF has a chance to head into Week 4 with the strongest resume in college football with a third upset victory. The Miami Hurricanes are ranked inside the top five after wins over Notre Dame and Bethune-Cookman. Georgia transfer QB Carson Beck is completing 76.4% of passes in his first season with Miami.

Miami is a 17.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 57.5. The game will air on The CW Network at 3:30 p.m. EST.

5. Clemson Tigers Vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The college football Saturday begins with a spicy matchup with the Clemson Tigers hitting the road to play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Clemson is looking for its 10th consecutive victory in this series, and it followed a season-opening loss to LSU with a 27-16 win over Troy last weekend. Georgia Tech is off to a strong start with wins over Colorado and Gardner-Webb.

Clemson is a 3-point favorite with the over/under set at 52.5. The game will air on ESPN at noon EST.