German police raid Tether-backed data center firm Northern Data

PANews reported on September 26th, according to Bloomberg, that German police conducted a raid on data center company Northern Data AG, the Frankfurt prosecutor's office said on Friday. A spokesman for the agency declined to comment on the targets of the search or what investigators were looking for. He said the prosecutor's office would release more details on Monday.

Northern Data initially provided computing resources to cryptocurrency miners, but has recently shifted to providing AI services as demand for the technology increases. Northern Data's majority shareholder is Tether Holdings SA. Last month, Bloomberg News reported that Rumble was considering acquiring Northern Data in an all-stock transaction that would value the target company at approximately $1.17 billion.