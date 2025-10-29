ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has put forward a proposal urging the government to treat Bitcoin as a strategic […] The post German Political Party Proposes National Bitcoin Reserve to Counter Inflation Risks appeared first on Coindoo.The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has put forward a proposal urging the government to treat Bitcoin as a strategic […] The post German Political Party Proposes National Bitcoin Reserve to Counter Inflation Risks appeared first on Coindoo.

German Political Party Proposes National Bitcoin Reserve to Counter Inflation Risks

By: Coindoo
2025/10/29 23:03
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.0007528-3.13%

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has put forward a proposal urging the government to treat Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset — a move that, if ever adopted, would place Europe’s largest economy on an entirely new monetary trajectory.

The idea appeared in parliament on October 29, wrapped in economic anxiety and political ambition. AfD lawmakers framed Bitcoin not as a speculative token but as a tool of national defense — protection against inflation, fiscal mismanagement, and what they see as creeping overreach from Brussels and the European Central Bank.

Germany’s Bitcoin U-Turn?

Ironically, the proposal arrives just months after Berlin liquidated almost 50,000 BTC seized in past criminal cases. Those coins were sold near $54,000, a price that looks painfully low now that Bitcoin trades roughly twice as high. Had the state held, the stash would be worth more than $5 billion today — a detail that has fueled the online uproar surrounding the AfD motion.

“Politicians mocked Bitcoin until it doubled after they sold,” one user on X wrote, capturing the frustration that many German crypto supporters feel toward the government’s earlier decision.

From Opposition to Opportunity

AfD, long skeptical of centralized monetary power, has found new ground in Bitcoin. Its recent motion — titled Recognizing the Strategic Potential of Bitcoin — pushes for lighter regulation, long-term tax exemptions on BTC holdings, and official recognition of the asset as “stateless money.” The party argues that Germany must encourage ownership rather than taxation if it hopes to lead the next financial cycle.

READ MORE:

Solana ETF Makes Historic Debut with Record $55M First-Day Volume

The initiative contrasts sharply with mainstream German policy, which has so far focused on compliance and oversight rather than adoption. But it taps into a growing European current that sees Bitcoin not as a threat, but as a hedge against institutional fragility.

France, Switzerland, and a Regional Ripple

Only a day before AfD’s announcement, French lawmaker Éric Ciotti and his UDR party introduced a bill in Paris calling for France to build its own Bitcoin reserve — roughly 2 percent of total supply over several years, funded through public mining, seized assets, and savings allocations.

Across the border, Swiss parliamentarian Samuel Kullmann continues his long-running campaign to enshrine Bitcoin in Switzerland’s constitution and add it to the central bank’s balance sheet. These proposals differ in scope but share a common premise: Europe’s monetary future should include decentralized assets.

Still, few analysts expect rapid adoption. The French motion faces political headwinds, and Germany’s governing coalition is unlikely to hand a major policy win to the AfD. Yet even symbolic gestures can change the tone of debate — and that, observers say, may already be happening.

Europe’s Reserve Gap

For now, Europe’s presence in the Bitcoin treasury landscape is thin. Data from Bitcoin Treasuries shows only the U.K. and Finland holding government-level BTC, while Germany and Bulgaria remain at zero. AfD’s motion is unlikely to flip that overnight, but it signals a deeper shift: Bitcoin is no longer being dismissed as “magic internet money” inside European politics. It’s being discussed as a policy instrument.

Whether the Bundestag embraces or ignores the idea, the conversation itself marks a change in tone. A few years ago, Bitcoin was a fringe topic; now it’s part of a fiscal argument about sovereignty, monetary independence, and the limits of fiat stability.

Germany may not be ready to buy Bitcoin for its national reserves just yet — but the debate has begun, and it’s spreading faster than most policymakers expected.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post German Political Party Proposes National Bitcoin Reserve to Counter Inflation Risks appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained

Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained

The post Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Italian Brainrot characters Tralalero Tralala (created by @eZburger401) and Tung Tung Tung Sahur (created by Noxa) Noxa/@eZburger401 Roblox’s Steal a Brainrot, based on “Italian Brainrot” memes, has become a breakout hit—the Roblox and Fortnite game recently hit almost 24 million players in a single day. To put this in perspective, the most popular game on Steam, Counter-Strike 2, averages a daily peak of a million and a half—recent viral hit Silksong, the much-anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight, peaks at just under half a million. Roblox is the gaming hub of choice for younger players, meaning that Gen Alpha memes are a major source of creative inspiration for the platform’s biggest games. Steal a Brainrot has adapted the absurd Italian Brainrot meme into a Pokemon-like game, as players are tasked with collecting Brainrots, with the stressful possibility of their most valuable creatures being stolen by other players. Like many Roblox games, Steal a Brainrot is riddled with in-app purchases and copyright controversies, but is wildly popular with children. The Italian Brainrot trend is all over Roblox, YouTube and TikTok—videos of the creatures often rack up many millions of views. So, what is the bizarre Brainrot trend, and why is it so popular? The Italian Brainrot Meme, Explained Italian Brainrot is a semi-ironic trend popularized by Gen Alpha, using AI image generators to spew out an absurd, nonsensical cast of characters. The internet has always enjoyed photoshopping weird animal hybrids, like Strawberry Elephant and Cat Smurf, but those creatures were created with Photoshop—generative AI tools allow anyone to effortlessly create their own. Brainrot characters emerged in 2025, some generated anonymously, and some tied to specific content creators. Popular characters include Tralalero Tralala, a three-legged shark wearing sneakers, Bombardiro Crocodilo, a crocodile spliced with a bomber jet, and Tung Tung Tung Sahur, a…
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5049+2.83%
Simons Cat
CAT$0.000004616-1.57%
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.119-0.95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 07:43
Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
SILVER
SILVER$0.000000000000064+6.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$106,264.41+1.61%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 02:35
Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1247+3.51%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007755+0.76%
Share
Tronweekly2025/11/11 02:56

Trending News

More

Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Deze vroege bitcoiner betaalde $100 per BTC, zijn investering is nu $50 miljoen waard

What is Proof-of-Stake?

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$106,251.52
$106,251.52$106,251.52

+1.13%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,577.17
$3,577.17$3,577.17

+1.63%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5686
$2.5686$2.5686

+1.56%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$168.11
$168.11$168.11

+1.09%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18069
$0.18069$0.18069

+0.81%