ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The Verband Deutscher Maschinen‑ und Anlagenbau (VDMA) warned that U.S. tariff expansion could impact more than 50% of German and European machinery exports.The Verband Deutscher Maschinen‑ und Anlagenbau (VDMA) warned that U.S. tariff expansion could impact more than 50% of German and European machinery exports.

German VDMA cautions U.S. tariff expansion will impact over 50% of machine exports

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/29 21:02
Union
U$0.006197+0.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004708-7.06%

VDMA, the German association of engineering companies, cautioned that the December expansion of U.S. tariffs could hit over 50% of German and European machinery exports. The federation of 3,600 plant and machinery engineering firms said the percentage of exports affected surged from 40% in August’s expansion to 56%. 

VDMA President Bertram Kawlath called on the EU to renegotiate the tariff deal with the U.S. as soon as possible to protect its industries from economic setback. He said the high punitive tariffs on U.S. exports will affect nearly all branches of mechanical engineering. 

Thilo Brodtmann, VDMA’s managing director, stressed that the earlier 15% duties agreement between the U.S. and Europe is hardly worth more than the paper it was written on if the USA continues to widen tariffs on steel and aluminum.

One spokesperson also noted that, under the latest tariff amendments, the association’s companies would need to report the content and value of different kinds of steel in their machinery (or its origin) to U.S. customs.

Brodtmann says companies under VDMA are despairing    

The VDMA managing director said that companies under the federation are despairing in light of the steel portion disclosure requirements. He pointed out that it is difficult for the companies to know the value of steel or its origin. Brodtmann further disclosed that U.S. customs will automatically apply the maximum tariff for Russia, 200%, if no origin can be provided. 

The VDMA spokesperson also observed that this new development will significantly increase the effort and paperwork required for the involved companies. The companies will have no long-term reliability since the tariff list is updated every four months. 

VDMA also pointed out that German machine builders are becoming extremely confused by the latest amendment to U.S. tariffs. The list already includes 406 items covering 165 products from typical construction and agricultural machinery engineering companies. The federation asserted that the idea of steel and aluminum derivative products can go very far downstream, dismissing hopes that the upcoming update could reduce the number of items.

Europe’s Krone pauses U.S. exports

European machinery firm Krone recently paused U.S. exports, citing alarming hidden tariffs on over 400 products, including combine harvesters, knitting needles, and hair driers. President Donald Trump’s administration is taxing nearly 407 specific products ranging from railway and bridge structures to cooker hoods. 

Bernard Krone, the company’s fourth-generation chairman, said the new tariffs fall outside the EU deal and came as a big shock because the U.S. is the region’s second-largest market, worth over $130 million (£97 million) annually. Meanwhile, VDMA’s head of foreign trade, Oliver Richtberg, said that some companies have stopped exporting to the U.S. because the bureaucratic hurdles are so high.   

The Krone chair believes the EU-U.S. deal struck in July is imperfect, but it offered predictability until the steel derivative list was released in August. He noted that with over 18,000 parts in Krone’s super farming machines, the list was shocking, and no one explained whether the tariffs depended on the price of raw steel, origin, or weight. 

U.S. logistics and freight company Flexport also pointed out that getting the paperwork wrong could prove costly. The company believes it is unfair that U.S. customs authorities should apply maximum tariffs to steel derivative products on the hit list with incorrect paperwork. The U.S. customs authorities may also withhold refunds until the paperwork is in order.  

However, after weeks of speaking with lawyers and U.S. officials on both sides of the Atlantic, Chairman Krone said he remains uncertain about the paperwork required by U.S. customs authorities. He added that his company will eventually resume U.S. exports with a test container of smaller machines rather than risk shipping its costlier machines.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained

Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained

The post Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Italian Brainrot characters Tralalero Tralala (created by @eZburger401) and Tung Tung Tung Sahur (created by Noxa) Noxa/@eZburger401 Roblox’s Steal a Brainrot, based on “Italian Brainrot” memes, has become a breakout hit—the Roblox and Fortnite game recently hit almost 24 million players in a single day. To put this in perspective, the most popular game on Steam, Counter-Strike 2, averages a daily peak of a million and a half—recent viral hit Silksong, the much-anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight, peaks at just under half a million. Roblox is the gaming hub of choice for younger players, meaning that Gen Alpha memes are a major source of creative inspiration for the platform’s biggest games. Steal a Brainrot has adapted the absurd Italian Brainrot meme into a Pokemon-like game, as players are tasked with collecting Brainrots, with the stressful possibility of their most valuable creatures being stolen by other players. Like many Roblox games, Steal a Brainrot is riddled with in-app purchases and copyright controversies, but is wildly popular with children. The Italian Brainrot trend is all over Roblox, YouTube and TikTok—videos of the creatures often rack up many millions of views. So, what is the bizarre Brainrot trend, and why is it so popular? The Italian Brainrot Meme, Explained Italian Brainrot is a semi-ironic trend popularized by Gen Alpha, using AI image generators to spew out an absurd, nonsensical cast of characters. The internet has always enjoyed photoshopping weird animal hybrids, like Strawberry Elephant and Cat Smurf, but those creatures were created with Photoshop—generative AI tools allow anyone to effortlessly create their own. Brainrot characters emerged in 2025, some generated anonymously, and some tied to specific content creators. Popular characters include Tralalero Tralala, a three-legged shark wearing sneakers, Bombardiro Crocodilo, a crocodile spliced with a bomber jet, and Tung Tung Tung Sahur, a…
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5049+2.83%
Simons Cat
CAT$0.000004616-1.57%
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.119-0.95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 07:43
Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
SILVER
SILVER$0.000000000000064+6.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$106,264.41+1.61%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 02:35
Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1247+3.51%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007755+0.76%
Share
Tronweekly2025/11/11 02:56

Trending News

More

Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Deze vroege bitcoiner betaalde $100 per BTC, zijn investering is nu $50 miljoen waard

What is Proof-of-Stake?

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$106,234.10
$106,234.10$106,234.10

+1.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,576.67
$3,576.67$3,576.67

+1.62%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5685
$2.5685$2.5685

+1.55%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$168.11
$168.11$168.11

+1.09%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18066
$0.18066$0.18066

+0.79%