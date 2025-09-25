The post Germany GfK Consumer Confidence Survey registered at -22.3 above expectations (-23.3) in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended… The post Germany GfK Consumer Confidence Survey registered at -22.3 above expectations (-23.3) in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…

Germany GfK Consumer Confidence Survey registered at -22.3 above expectations (-23.3) in October

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 16:04
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015967-6.11%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002292-0.39%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001581-5.66%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00010366-6.02%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.65381-9.21%


Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/germany-gfk-consumer-confidence-survey-registered-at-223-above-expectations-233-in-october-202509250600

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

2,000,000,000 Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours as DOGE Millionaires Reload

2,000,000,000 Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours as DOGE Millionaires Reload

Dogecoin millionaires grab $480 million worth of DOGE ahead of potential 25% price rally
DOGE
DOGE$0.23202-3.93%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 16:27
Share
How Low Can Bitcoin Price Drop Next? Key Levels to Watch!

How Low Can Bitcoin Price Drop Next? Key Levels to Watch!

The post How Low Can Bitcoin Price Drop Next? Key Levels to Watch! appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin’s price action is capturing traders’ attention after dropping below the crucial $112,000 mark. This has led to the burning question: how low can Bitcoin go? So, giving a brief overview, in the past 24 hours, BTC price slipped 0.56% to $111,872.56, extending a week-long slide. Growing volatility, heavy liquidations, and macroeconomic jitters have put …
Bitcoin
BTC$111,606.32-1.06%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/25 17:30
Share
The Meme Coin Economy Just Flipped: MAGAX Leads With AI and 16,600% Forecasts

The Meme Coin Economy Just Flipped: MAGAX Leads With AI and 16,600% Forecasts

The meme coin economy is shifting fast, and MAGAX leads with AI tools and explosive 16,600% forecasts. This makes it one of the best presale to watch in 2025.
Memecoin
MEME$0.002265-3.57%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1216-2.17%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/25 16:44
Share

Trending News

More

2,000,000,000 Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours as DOGE Millionaires Reload

How Low Can Bitcoin Price Drop Next? Key Levels to Watch!

The Meme Coin Economy Just Flipped: MAGAX Leads With AI and 16,600% Forecasts

Bitcoin (BTC) Teeters at $112,000: Will This Key Support Level Hold?

Upcoming Fusaka upgrade will be critical for Layer-2 scalability, Vitalik Buterin