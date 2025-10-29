ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Germany Proposes National Bitcoin Reserve In AfD Motion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has introduced a proposal to create a national Bitcoin reserve.  The initiative marks a potential turning point for Europe’s largest economy, which only a year ago was criticized for liquidating billions in seized Bitcoin holdings. The motion, which needs to be approved, would make Germany the first major European nation to integrate Bitcoin directly into its national reserves, signaling a growing shift in Europe toward viewing Bitcoin not as a speculative asset, but as a sovereign reserve instrument.  AfD’s vision for a Bitcoin as “state-free money” The AfD’s motion, submitted last week, calls on the federal government to begin accumulating Bitcoin as part of its long-term reserve strategy.  The proposal argues that the EU’s MiCA framework was designed for centrally issued tokens and should not apply to Bitcoin, which has no issuer or central authority.  It urges the government to avoid regulatory burdens on non-custodial wallet providers and Lightning node operators, maintain Germany’s tax exemption on Bitcoin held for more than a year, and ensure that private mining or Lightning activity is not classified as commercial.  The AfD frames Bitcoin as “state-free money” that protects individual freedom in contrast to the planned digital euro, which it warns could enable surveillance and control. In the proposal’s Section I, point 5, the AfD criticizes the German government for failing to recognize Bitcoin’s strategic potential, specifically noting that Berlin has not considered holding Bitcoin as part of its national reserves.  Later in the explanatory section, the document expands on this idea, describing Bitcoin as “Outside Money” and suggesting that, in times of global monetary and geopolitical instability, it could serve as a “potential, easily transferable asset within state currency reserves.” The motion marks the first formal attempt in Germany’s legislature to position Bitcoin as a strategic national… The post Germany Proposes National Bitcoin Reserve In AfD Motion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has introduced a proposal to create a national Bitcoin reserve.  The initiative marks a potential turning point for Europe’s largest economy, which only a year ago was criticized for liquidating billions in seized Bitcoin holdings. The motion, which needs to be approved, would make Germany the first major European nation to integrate Bitcoin directly into its national reserves, signaling a growing shift in Europe toward viewing Bitcoin not as a speculative asset, but as a sovereign reserve instrument.  AfD’s vision for a Bitcoin as “state-free money” The AfD’s motion, submitted last week, calls on the federal government to begin accumulating Bitcoin as part of its long-term reserve strategy.  The proposal argues that the EU’s MiCA framework was designed for centrally issued tokens and should not apply to Bitcoin, which has no issuer or central authority.  It urges the government to avoid regulatory burdens on non-custodial wallet providers and Lightning node operators, maintain Germany’s tax exemption on Bitcoin held for more than a year, and ensure that private mining or Lightning activity is not classified as commercial.  The AfD frames Bitcoin as “state-free money” that protects individual freedom in contrast to the planned digital euro, which it warns could enable surveillance and control. In the proposal’s Section I, point 5, the AfD criticizes the German government for failing to recognize Bitcoin’s strategic potential, specifically noting that Berlin has not considered holding Bitcoin as part of its national reserves.  Later in the explanatory section, the document expands on this idea, describing Bitcoin as “Outside Money” and suggesting that, in times of global monetary and geopolitical instability, it could serve as a “potential, easily transferable asset within state currency reserves.” The motion marks the first formal attempt in Germany’s legislature to position Bitcoin as a strategic national…

Germany Proposes National Bitcoin Reserve In AfD Motion

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/29 22:57
Major
MAJOR$0,10266+0,55%
Notcoin
NOT$0,000776+0,91%
VisionGame
VISION$0,0006297-6,28%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,00015199-4,96%
Particl
PART$0,3057+3,17%

Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has introduced a proposal to create a national Bitcoin reserve. 

The initiative marks a potential turning point for Europe’s largest economy, which only a year ago was criticized for liquidating billions in seized Bitcoin holdings.

The motion, which needs to be approved, would make Germany the first major European nation to integrate Bitcoin directly into its national reserves, signaling a growing shift in Europe toward viewing Bitcoin not as a speculative asset, but as a sovereign reserve instrument. 

AfD’s vision for a Bitcoin as “state-free money”

The AfD’s motion, submitted last week, calls on the federal government to begin accumulating Bitcoin as part of its long-term reserve strategy. 

The proposal argues that the EU’s MiCA framework was designed for centrally issued tokens and should not apply to Bitcoin, which has no issuer or central authority. 

It urges the government to avoid regulatory burdens on non-custodial wallet providers and Lightning node operators, maintain Germany’s tax exemption on Bitcoin held for more than a year, and ensure that private mining or Lightning activity is not classified as commercial. 

The AfD frames Bitcoin as “state-free money” that protects individual freedom in contrast to the planned digital euro, which it warns could enable surveillance and control.

In the proposal’s Section I, point 5, the AfD criticizes the German government for failing to recognize Bitcoin’s strategic potential, specifically noting that Berlin has not considered holding Bitcoin as part of its national reserves. 

Later in the explanatory section, the document expands on this idea, describing Bitcoin as “Outside Money” and suggesting that, in times of global monetary and geopolitical instability, it could serve as a “potential, easily transferable asset within state currency reserves.”

The motion marks the first formal attempt in Germany’s legislature to position Bitcoin as a strategic national asset.

Germany: From seller to ‘hodler’

The proposal comes less than a year after the German government completed one of the largest state-level Bitcoin selloffs in history.

Between June and July 2024, German authorities sold nearly 50,000 BTC — originally seized from the operators of the piracy site Movie2k.to — worth about $3 billion at the time. 

The selloff triggered a market correction of roughly 18% and drew heavy criticism from the Bitcoin community, which argued that Germany squandered a chance to hold a scarce, appreciating asset.

By mid-July 2024, blockchain data confirmed that wallets linked to the German government were empty, after sending the final tranches of Bitcoin to exchanges and market makers.

A European race for Bitcoin sovereignty

Germany’s move follows closely on the heels of France, where the center-right Union of the Right and Centre (UDR) party, led by lawmaker Éric Ciotti, introduced an ambitious bill to create a “National Bitcoin Strategic Reserve.”

The French proposal targets 2% of Bitcoin’s supply — approximately 420,000 BTC — over a seven-to-eight-year period. It would fund accumulation through surplus energy-powered Bitcoin mining, reallocation of savings programs, and even partial tax payments in Bitcoin.

While both France’s and Germany’s initiatives face significant political hurdles, the timing underscores a recognition in Europe that Bitcoin could serve as a tool for financial sovereignty.

If the momentum continues, Europe could soon find itself not debating whether to hold Bitcoin — but who will hold it first.

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/news/germany-proposes-national-bitcoin-reserve

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained

Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained

The post Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Italian Brainrot characters Tralalero Tralala (created by @eZburger401) and Tung Tung Tung Sahur (created by Noxa) Noxa/@eZburger401 Roblox’s Steal a Brainrot, based on “Italian Brainrot” memes, has become a breakout hit—the Roblox and Fortnite game recently hit almost 24 million players in a single day. To put this in perspective, the most popular game on Steam, Counter-Strike 2, averages a daily peak of a million and a half—recent viral hit Silksong, the much-anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight, peaks at just under half a million. Roblox is the gaming hub of choice for younger players, meaning that Gen Alpha memes are a major source of creative inspiration for the platform’s biggest games. Steal a Brainrot has adapted the absurd Italian Brainrot meme into a Pokemon-like game, as players are tasked with collecting Brainrots, with the stressful possibility of their most valuable creatures being stolen by other players. Like many Roblox games, Steal a Brainrot is riddled with in-app purchases and copyright controversies, but is wildly popular with children. The Italian Brainrot trend is all over Roblox, YouTube and TikTok—videos of the creatures often rack up many millions of views. So, what is the bizarre Brainrot trend, and why is it so popular? The Italian Brainrot Meme, Explained Italian Brainrot is a semi-ironic trend popularized by Gen Alpha, using AI image generators to spew out an absurd, nonsensical cast of characters. The internet has always enjoyed photoshopping weird animal hybrids, like Strawberry Elephant and Cat Smurf, but those creatures were created with Photoshop—generative AI tools allow anyone to effortlessly create their own. Brainrot characters emerged in 2025, some generated anonymously, and some tied to specific content creators. Popular characters include Tralalero Tralala, a three-legged shark wearing sneakers, Bombardiro Crocodilo, a crocodile spliced with a bomber jet, and Tung Tung Tung Sahur, a…
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0,5049+2,83%
Simons Cat
CAT$0,000004616-1,57%
SQUID MEME
GAME$44,119-0,95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 07:43
Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
SILVER
SILVER$0,000000000000064+6,66%
Bitcoin
BTC$106 264,41+1,61%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096-0,10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 02:35
Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,1247+3,51%
Notcoin
NOT$0,0007755+0,76%
Share
Tronweekly2025/11/11 02:56

Trending News

More

Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Deze vroege bitcoiner betaalde $100 per BTC, zijn investering is nu $50 miljoen waard

What is Proof-of-Stake?

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$106 247,70
$106 247,70$106 247,70

+1,13%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 577,68
$3 577,68$3 577,68

+1,65%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5701
$2,5701$2,5701

+1,62%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$168,16
$168,16$168,16

+1,12%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,18079
$0,18079$0,18079

+0,87%