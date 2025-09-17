GFK Exchange Partners with DataVLT to Power Data Analytics in its Tokenized Asset Trading, Unlock Opportunities for Users

GFK EX, a regulated exchange focusing on RWA issuance and trading, today announced a strategic collaboration with DataVLT, an AI-powered data analytics blockchain platform. Using this partnership, the two platforms seek to accelerate RWA adoption and trading in wider TradFi and DeFi markets. The alliance brings together GFK’s RWA issuance and trading network and DataVLT’s powerful data analytics infrastructure to help GFK push adoption of its RWA offerings across decentralized and traditional finance markets.

GFK (Gulf Financial Kingdom) is a regulated RWA (Real World Asset) exchange headquartered in the Middle East. Unlike traditional cryptocurrency exchanges, GFK Exchange is designed to issue RWAs in its blockchain platform and trade them across DeFi. Some of its flagship products include tokenized real estate assets, stablecoins, LPG natural gas storage assets, and many others. On the other hand, DataVLT is an innovative, cost-friendly data analytics platform driven by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, built to offer integrated and correlated insights to users. It offers cost-efficient business intelligence solutions for large and small businesses.

GFK Brings DataVLT’s Expertise in RWA Tokenization

With a diverse variety of RWAs running on the GFK exchange, knowing what is happening inside these assets is crucial. This is where DataVLT’s innovative data analytics infrastructure comes in and is set to become a great trailblazer in this relationship. This partnership positions DataVLT as the official data analytics partner of GFK’s tokenized ecosystem, offering predictive RWA tokenization intelligence that bridges the gap between DeFi and TradFi. By utilizing its data analytics infrastructure, DataVLT provides GFK with advanced RWA intelligence tools that offer actionable insights into the health of tokenized assets within GFK’s RWA ecosystem.

Grasping this data helps GFK to make smarter moves in terms of its operations. The exchange can now view which assets are cooling off, which ones are trending, and where real opportunities lie. With advanced data analytics powered by DataVLT, GFK can see what’s happening across its trading network. This means the exchange can now track trading volumes, view price movements, and grasp the overall health of various RWA products.

Besides tracking price movements and trading volume, the data analytics enables GFK to understand if projects behind such tokenized assets are performing well. Such analytics give the exchange intelligence into aspects like smart contract performance, issuer activity, and general project development. By gaining insights into trading activity, project health, and market trends, the exchange is in a better position to make effective decisions and manage its network efficiently.

GFK and DataVLT Foster DeFi Growth

The collaboration between GFK and DataVLT is crucial as it highlights GFK’s commitment to bringing a new layer of reliability and transparency to its RWA operations. By capitalizing on DataVLT’s decentralized machine learning algorithms, GFK customers can make better decisions about yield opportunities and risks. This ensures that clients using this RWA platform can now trade with greater confidence and decreased uncertainty.

GFK specializes in RWAs, which link TradFi assets and DeFi solutions. DataVLT improves this ecosystem by bringing advanced data analytics tools that align with traditional finance standards while maintaining decentralized finance’s transparency and scalability. By working together, the two platforms are developing a secure DeFi environment for retail and institutional customers.