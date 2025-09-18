Giant golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside US Capitol

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/18 21:04
NEAR
NEAR$3.21+13.02%
Chainbase
C$0.26844+3.79%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03664+1.89%
Union
U$0.01478+7.28%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.677-0.48%

Crypto investors have installed a giant, gold-colored statue of Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin near the U.S. Capitol.

Summary
  • A golden statue of the U.S. President Donald Trump appeared near the Capitol
  • According to organizers, the temporary installation serves to celebrate the Fed’s interest rate cut
  • Trump has been pushing for lower interest rates almost as soon as he took office

A towering 12-foot golden statue of Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin appeared outside the U.S. Capitol. On Wednesday, September 17, D.C. residents reported seeing the surreal installation on 3rd Street, across from the seat of the U.S. legislature.

According to ABC7 News, a “collective of crypto investors” funded the installation. According to the organizers, the intent was to celebrate the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates and the expected effects on Bitcoin’s price.

Organizers also wanted to pay tribute to Trump’s support for crypto asset regulations. The installation was temporary, appearing at that location between 9 AM and 4 PM on Wednesday, September 17.

Trump continuously pushed for lower interest rates

Trump has continuously pressured Jerome Powell to lower interest rates, hurling derogatory names at the Fed Chair. The U.S. President wants dramatic rate cuts in an effort to boost economic activity, economic growth, and asset prices. However, so far, Powell has resisted Trump’s pressures, protecting the Fed’s independence.

Interest rates have a significant effect on markets. Lower interest rates make riskier assets more attractive by reducing yields on bonds and other fixed-income products. At the same time, they lower borrowing costs, making leveraged long trades more attractive.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

TLDR Curve Finance has proposed Yield Basis to share revenue directly with CRV holders, offering a sustainable income model. The proposal aims to turn the CRV token into a yield-bearing asset, providing consistent returns to token holders. Curve Finance plans to mint $60 million worth of crvUSD and allocate funds across Bitcoin-focused liquidity pools. Between [...] The post Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders appeared first on CoinCentral.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01444-0.27%
Curve
CRV$0.8239+5.79%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/19 06:05
Share
PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

PayPal’ın stablecoin’i PayPal USD (PYUSD), LayerZero entegrasyonu sayesinde Tron, Avalanche, Sei ve daha birçok blockchain’e genişliyor. LayerZero’nun Stargate Hydra köprüsü aracılığıyla gerçekleşen bu adım, PYUSD’nin ekosistemini önemli ölçüde büyütüyor. Paxos Trust Company tarafından ihraç edilen PYUSD, ilk olarak Ethereum üzerinde piyasaya sürülmüş, daha sonra Solana ve Arbitrum’a, bugün ise Stellar’a genişletilmişti. Yeni duyuruyla birlikte, “PYUSD0” […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
SEI
SEI$0.3451+4.07%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005252+3.85%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005551+0.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 05:14
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1485+4.65%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
Share

Trending News

More

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

Kalshi's trading volume this month has reached $1.3 billion, surpassing Polymarket