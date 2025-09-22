Gitcoin was widely disseminated through fake phishing announcements using the GitHub notification system

PANews reported on September 22nd that, according to 0xkatz.era, a fake phishing announcement appeared on Gitcoin . The attackers used GitHub's native notification system to spam a large number of users. Affected users found that the page was no longer accessible when they clicked on the relevant organization link. Some users have reported the account and related issues to GitHub , reminding the community to be vigilant and prevent phishing risks.
