GitHub Copilot Introduces Next Edit Suggestions in JetBrains IDEs

GitHub Copilot Expands Functionality with NES

GitHub has announced the public preview of its Next Edit Suggestions (NES) feature for JetBrains Integrated Development Environments (IDEs), according to [GitHub](https://github.blog/changelog/2025-08-29-copilots-next-edit-suggestion-nes-in-public-preview-in-jetbrains/). This feature represents an extension of Copilot’s capabilities, which now includes proactive code editing suggestions to improve and refine existing code.

Enhancing Code Efficiency with Intelligent Suggestions

NES is designed to identify potential improvements, updates, or corrections in a developer’s code as they work. It provides inline edit indicators that offer suggestions, which users can preview and apply directly. The suggestions are adaptable, ranging from minor syntax corrections to comprehensive code refactoring.

This tool aims to streamline the coding process by automatically detecting opportunities for enhancements, such as fixing typos, optimizing logic, and propagating changes across codebases. NES is particularly beneficial for maintaining cleaner and more consistent code, reducing the need for manual file searches.

Getting Started with NES in JetBrains IDEs

To utilize the NES feature, JetBrains users need to enable it through their IDE settings. The process involves navigating to the ‘GitHub Copilot’ section under ‘Settings’, selecting ‘Completions’, and enabling ‘Next Edit Suggestions’. Once activated, NES suggestions will appear automatically as developers code, requiring no additional commands.

Users can review and accept these suggestions using their caret or keyboard shortcuts, with the default acceptance key being the Tab key. Alternatively, suggestions can be applied via the IDE’s gutter menu.

Feedback and Future Developments

GitHub encourages users to provide feedback on the NES feature to drive further improvements. Feedback can be submitted through the in-product feedback option or on the GitHub Copilot for JetBrains feedback page.

As this feature is in public preview, GitHub notes that the user interface may undergo changes based on user feedback and ongoing development efforts.Image source: Shutterstock



