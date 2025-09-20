The post GitHub Introduces Copilot Coding Agent Integration in Microsoft Teams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Sep 19, 2025 19:38 GitHub has launched a new feature that allows developers to work with the Copilot coding agent directly within Microsoft Teams, enhancing collaborative coding efforts. GitHub has unveiled a new feature that integrates its Copilot coding agent with Microsoft Teams, enabling developers to generate pull requests directly from a Teams conversation. This development aims to streamline coding tasks and enhance collaboration among teams, according to The GitHub Blog. Enhanced Collaboration with Copilot By simply mentioning @GitHub in a Teams thread, developers can prompt the Copilot coding agent to begin working on tasks such as bug fixes, small features, refactoring, logging, and scaffolding. This allows team members to stay focused on more complex problem-solving tasks while the Copilot agent handles routine coding operations. Steps to Utilize the Integration To use this feature, users need to ensure the Copilot coding agent is enabled for their GitHub account, which is available with all paid Copilot plans. For Copilot Business or Enterprise subscribers, an admin must enable the policy. Users should then install the GitHub app in Microsoft Teams, link their GitHub account, and set a default repository. Once these steps are completed, developers can initiate the Copilot coding agent by mentioning @GitHub in a Teams conversation with a specific prompt. Public Preview and Future Prospects The GitHub app for Microsoft Teams is currently available in public preview, allowing users to test its capabilities and provide feedback. The previous GitHub for Teams app has been renamed GitHub Notifications, focusing on notifications for GitHub Issues, pull requests, and GitHub Actions workflows. This new integration is part of GitHub’s ongoing efforts to enhance developer productivity through innovative tools. Developers interested in exploring this feature further can learn more and join discussions within the… The post GitHub Introduces Copilot Coding Agent Integration in Microsoft Teams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Sep 19, 2025 19:38 GitHub has launched a new feature that allows developers to work with the Copilot coding agent directly within Microsoft Teams, enhancing collaborative coding efforts. GitHub has unveiled a new feature that integrates its Copilot coding agent with Microsoft Teams, enabling developers to generate pull requests directly from a Teams conversation. This development aims to streamline coding tasks and enhance collaboration among teams, according to The GitHub Blog. Enhanced Collaboration with Copilot By simply mentioning @GitHub in a Teams thread, developers can prompt the Copilot coding agent to begin working on tasks such as bug fixes, small features, refactoring, logging, and scaffolding. This allows team members to stay focused on more complex problem-solving tasks while the Copilot agent handles routine coding operations. Steps to Utilize the Integration To use this feature, users need to ensure the Copilot coding agent is enabled for their GitHub account, which is available with all paid Copilot plans. For Copilot Business or Enterprise subscribers, an admin must enable the policy. Users should then install the GitHub app in Microsoft Teams, link their GitHub account, and set a default repository. Once these steps are completed, developers can initiate the Copilot coding agent by mentioning @GitHub in a Teams conversation with a specific prompt. Public Preview and Future Prospects The GitHub app for Microsoft Teams is currently available in public preview, allowing users to test its capabilities and provide feedback. The previous GitHub for Teams app has been renamed GitHub Notifications, focusing on notifications for GitHub Issues, pull requests, and GitHub Actions workflows. This new integration is part of GitHub’s ongoing efforts to enhance developer productivity through innovative tools. Developers interested in exploring this feature further can learn more and join discussions within the…

GitHub Introduces Copilot Coding Agent Integration in Microsoft Teams

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 22:49
Prompt
PROMPT$0.172+0.40%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01518--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08771+2.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017973+2.49%
Chainlink
LINK$23.37-0.17%


Zach Anderson
Sep 19, 2025 19:38

GitHub has launched a new feature that allows developers to work with the Copilot coding agent directly within Microsoft Teams, enhancing collaborative coding efforts.





GitHub has unveiled a new feature that integrates its Copilot coding agent with Microsoft Teams, enabling developers to generate pull requests directly from a Teams conversation. This development aims to streamline coding tasks and enhance collaboration among teams, according to The GitHub Blog.

Enhanced Collaboration with Copilot

By simply mentioning @GitHub in a Teams thread, developers can prompt the Copilot coding agent to begin working on tasks such as bug fixes, small features, refactoring, logging, and scaffolding. This allows team members to stay focused on more complex problem-solving tasks while the Copilot agent handles routine coding operations.

Steps to Utilize the Integration

To use this feature, users need to ensure the Copilot coding agent is enabled for their GitHub account, which is available with all paid Copilot plans. For Copilot Business or Enterprise subscribers, an admin must enable the policy. Users should then install the GitHub app in Microsoft Teams, link their GitHub account, and set a default repository. Once these steps are completed, developers can initiate the Copilot coding agent by mentioning @GitHub in a Teams conversation with a specific prompt.

Public Preview and Future Prospects

The GitHub app for Microsoft Teams is currently available in public preview, allowing users to test its capabilities and provide feedback. The previous GitHub for Teams app has been renamed GitHub Notifications, focusing on notifications for GitHub Issues, pull requests, and GitHub Actions workflows. This new integration is part of GitHub’s ongoing efforts to enhance developer productivity through innovative tools.

Developers interested in exploring this feature further can learn more and join discussions within the GitHub Community. This integration represents a significant step in fostering seamless collaboration and efficiency in software development environments.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/github-copilot-coding-agent-integration-microsoft-teams

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

A gripping tale of deception has captured the media’s spotlight, especially in foreign outlets, centering on a cryptocurrency fraud case from Denver, Colorado. Eli Regalado, a pastor, alongside his wife Kaitlyn, was convicted, but what makes this case particularly intriguing is their unconventional defense.Continue Reading:Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud
PrompTale AI
TALE$0.008422-11.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:38
Share
3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

The post 3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyses and data indicate that the crypto market is experiencing its most active altcoin season since early 2025, with many altcoins outperforming Bitcoin. However, behind this excitement lies a paradox. Most retail investors remain uneasy as their portfolios show little to no profit. This article outlines the main reasons behind this situation. Altcoin Market Cap Rises but Dominance Shrinks Sponsored TradingView data shows that the TOTAL3 market cap (excluding BTC and ETH) reached a new high of over $1.1 trillion in September. Yet the share of OTHERS (excluding the top 10) has declined since 2022, now standing at just 8%. OTHERS Dominance And TOTAL3 Capitalization. Source: TradingView. In past cycles, such as 2017 and 2021, TOTAL3 and OTHERS.D rose together. That trend reflected capital flowing not only into large-cap altcoins but also into mid-cap and low-cap ones. The current divergence shows that capital is concentrated in stablecoins and a handful of top-10 altcoins such as SOL, XRP, BNB, DOG, HYPE, and LINK. Smaller altcoins receive far less liquidity, making it hard for their prices to return to levels where investors previously bought. This creates a situation where only a few win while most face losses. Retail investors also tend to diversify across many coins instead of adding size to top altcoins. That explains why many portfolios remain stagnant despite a broader market rally. Sponsored “Position sizing is everything. Many people hold 25–30 tokens at once. A 100x on a token that makes up only 1% of your portfolio won’t meaningfully change your life. It’s better to make a few high-conviction bets than to overdiversify,” analyst The DeFi Investor said. Altcoin Index Surges but Investor Sentiment Remains Cautious The Altcoin Season Index from Blockchain Center now stands at 80 points. This indicates that over 80% of the top 50 altcoins outperformed…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03491+0.60%
Threshold
T$0.01661-0.41%
Solana
SOL$239.42+1.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:43
Share
Tired Of Altcoin Price Slumps? Crypto Analysts Are Saying The BFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

Tired Of Altcoin Price Slumps? Crypto Analysts Are Saying The BFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

BlockchainFX has raised $7.5M, offers 500+ tradable assets, daily USDT rewards, token burns, and a presale Visa Card. At $0.024, analysts see BFX as a top 2025 buy.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005244+3.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01369+0.29%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/20 23:35
Share

Trending News

More

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

Tired Of Altcoin Price Slumps? Crypto Analysts Are Saying The BFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

CFTC Appoints Crypto Leaders to Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October