GitHub Introduces Standalone Repository Rule for Copilot Code Reviews

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 07:21
Moonveil
MORE$0.09775-2.96%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015976-4.63%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03662-0.46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1445+1.76%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00625-1.41%


Felix Pinkston
Sep 10, 2025 22:30

GitHub has launched an independent repository rule for automatic Copilot code reviews, enhancing flexibility and control for developers using the AI tool.





In a significant update for developers, GitHub has announced the availability of a standalone repository rule for automatic Copilot code reviews. This new feature is now generally accessible to all Copilot users, according to The GitHub Blog.

Enhanced Flexibility in Code Reviews

Previously, automatic reviews by Copilot could only be triggered under the broader ‘Require a pull request before merging’ protection. With the new rule, users can now implement automatic reviews without the necessity of merge gating policies, allowing for a more tailored and efficient review process.

Customizable Subsettings

The new feature includes several subsettings designed to maintain up-to-date feedback as pull requests evolve. These options include:

  • Running reviews on each push, which automatically reruns when new commits are introduced to the pull request.
  • Running reviews on draft pull requests, enabling iteration before a human review is requested.

This flexibility allows teams to configure their review processes according to their specific needs, potentially starting with reviews only on creation and expanding to on-push reviews for critical branches or on-draft reviews for iterative development.

Getting Started with the New Rule

To utilize this new feature, repository administrators can navigate to Settings > Rules > Rulesets and add or edit a ruleset to include the automatic Copilot code review rule. Users can select their preferred subsettings and save the rule to see the automatic review process in action on new pull requests.

For developers seeking detailed guidance, further information is available in the GitHub documentation, and discussions can be joined within the GitHub Community.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/github-standalone-repository-rule-copilot-code-reviews

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/starknet-bitcoin-staking-mainnet-launch/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015982-4.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 05:48
Share
DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Phoenix, the US DTCC has included Fidelity Solana ETF (FSOL), Canary HBAR ETF (HBR) and Canary XRP ETF (XRPC) in the list.
XRP
XRP$3.0591+2.15%
Hedera
HBAR$0.24325+3.85%
Xrp Classic
XRPC$0.0009667+4.64%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 07:35
Share
Next 100x Cryptos to Buy Today – 11 September

Next 100x Cryptos to Buy Today – 11 September

The crypto market cap has returned above $4T. Reporting has examined three sub-$1 meme tokens: Maxi Doge ($MAXI) with a presale at $0.0002565 and staking up to 157% APY; PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) with mine-to-earn and near $1M raised; Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) planning a Solana rollout with a 1:1 ETH burn.
NEAR
NEAR$2.753-0.03%
Capverse
CAP$0.14021+16.16%
Wall Street Pepe
WEPE$0.00005579+2.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 06:30
Share

Trending News

More

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

Next 100x Cryptos to Buy Today – 11 September

SPX6900 Forecast 2025: Explosive Upside Potential from $1.40 to $3.06

US media: Bensont met with three Federal Reserve chairman candidates this week, and the selection process is still ongoing