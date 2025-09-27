The post GitHub Mobile Enhances Copilot with Task Management Features appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Sep 26, 2025 06:53 GitHub Mobile introduces enhanced task management with Copilot, allowing users to start and track coding tasks on the go, offering seamless integration for developers. In a significant update for developers on the move, GitHub has announced the integration of enhanced task management features for its Copilot coding agent within the GitHub Mobile app. This new functionality allows users to delegate tasks to Copilot, enabling seamless work continuity while away from their desktop, according to The GitHub Blog. Initiate Tasks Remotely One of the major enhancements is the ability to start new coding tasks directly from the mobile app. Users can initiate tasks from either the Home or Repository view by simply tapping the ‘+’ button, selecting the repository, and entering a prompt. Copilot then creates a draft pull request, works on it in the background, and notifies the user when it’s ready for review. This feature is particularly advantageous for developers requiring quick task initiation without the need for a desktop. Track Task Progress The update also introduces a centralized view for tracking the status of Copilot coding agent tasks. Accessible from the Home section under My Work, the Agents page provides a comprehensive list of ongoing tasks, allowing developers to monitor progress at a glance. This addition ensures that users remain informed and can efficiently manage their workload from any location. These developments come at a time when mobile productivity is increasingly vital for software developers. By enhancing the GitHub Mobile app with these features, GitHub aims to support developers in maintaining productivity and efficiency, regardless of their physical location. Users are encouraged to join discussions and provide feedback within the GitHub Community, fostering an environment of continuous improvement and collaboration among developers. Image source:… The post GitHub Mobile Enhances Copilot with Task Management Features appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Sep 26, 2025 06:53 GitHub Mobile introduces enhanced task management with Copilot, allowing users to start and track coding tasks on the go, offering seamless integration for developers. In a significant update for developers on the move, GitHub has announced the integration of enhanced task management features for its Copilot coding agent within the GitHub Mobile app. This new functionality allows users to delegate tasks to Copilot, enabling seamless work continuity while away from their desktop, according to The GitHub Blog. Initiate Tasks Remotely One of the major enhancements is the ability to start new coding tasks directly from the mobile app. Users can initiate tasks from either the Home or Repository view by simply tapping the ‘+’ button, selecting the repository, and entering a prompt. Copilot then creates a draft pull request, works on it in the background, and notifies the user when it’s ready for review. This feature is particularly advantageous for developers requiring quick task initiation without the need for a desktop. Track Task Progress The update also introduces a centralized view for tracking the status of Copilot coding agent tasks. Accessible from the Home section under My Work, the Agents page provides a comprehensive list of ongoing tasks, allowing developers to monitor progress at a glance. This addition ensures that users remain informed and can efficiently manage their workload from any location. These developments come at a time when mobile productivity is increasingly vital for software developers. By enhancing the GitHub Mobile app with these features, GitHub aims to support developers in maintaining productivity and efficiency, regardless of their physical location. Users are encouraged to join discussions and provide feedback within the GitHub Community, fostering an environment of continuous improvement and collaboration among developers. Image source:…