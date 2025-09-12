GitHub Phases Out Deprecated Microsoft Models

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 20:23
Lawrence Jengar
Sep 11, 2025 14:53

GitHub announces the deprecation of certain Microsoft models, urging users to transition to newer versions for enhanced performance.





GitHub has announced the deprecation of several Microsoft models within its platform, urging developers to transition to newer versions to leverage improved features and performance. According to The GitHub Blog, the deprecated models include the Phi-3-medium-4k-instruct, with users being advised to switch to the Phi-4 model.

Transition to Enhanced Models

The decision to phase out older models is part of GitHub’s ongoing commitment to enhance user experience and provide cutting-edge tools for developers. The newer models offer advanced capabilities that are expected to significantly improve the efficiency and effectiveness of software development processes.

Impact on Developers

Developers using the deprecated models are encouraged to make the transition as soon as possible to avoid any disruptions in their workflows. The newer models not only promise better performance but also come with additional features that are designed to meet the evolving needs of the developer community.

Broader Context

This move aligns with a broader trend in the tech industry, where companies are continuously updating their tools and platforms to incorporate the latest technological advancements. As AI and machine learning models rapidly evolve, platforms like GitHub are expected to regularly update their offerings to ensure compatibility with the latest standards.

By embracing these changes, developers can stay ahead in the competitive tech landscape, ensuring their projects are built on the most reliable and efficient platforms available.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/github-phases-out-deprecated-microsoft-models

Source: https://blockchain.news/news/github-phases-out-deprecated-microsoft-models
