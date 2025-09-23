GitHub Recognized as Leader in AI Code Assistants by Gartner for 2025



GitHub has been named a Leader in Gartner's 2025 Magic Quadrant for AI Code Assistants for the second consecutive year, highlighting its innovative contributions to AI-powered software development.











GitHub has once again been positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s 2025 Magic Quadrant for AI Code Assistants, marking the second consecutive year of such recognition. This accolade underscores GitHub’s ongoing commitment to revolutionizing software development through AI-powered innovations, according to GitHub.

AI’s Growing Influence in Software Development

The integration of AI in software development is gaining momentum, with Gartner forecasting that by 2028, 90% of enterprise software engineers will utilize AI code assistants, a significant increase from less than 14% in early 2024. This shift highlights the transformative impact AI is having on software engineering, enhancing productivity and creativity while reducing development friction.

GitHub’s Dominance in the AI Code Assistants Market

GitHub Copilot, with over 20 million users across 77,000 enterprises, continues to lead the AI Code Assistants market. The platform’s ability to execute and its comprehensive vision were key factors in Gartner’s evaluation, placing GitHub as the highest in ability to execute and the furthest right in completeness of vision. Gartner’s report emphasizes the leaders’ role in setting benchmarks for end-to-end developer enablement through advanced AI capabilities.

Innovations Driving GitHub’s Leadership

GitHub’s recognition is attributed to its advancements in AI-driven tools such as the GitHub Copilot Coding Agent, which aids developers by handling issues and sending fully tested pull requests, and the Copilot Application Modernization tool, which helps update and refactor legacy codebases. These tools, along with seamless integrations into platforms like VS Code and Visual Studio, exemplify GitHub’s commitment to enhancing developer productivity and code quality.

Future Directions for GitHub

Looking ahead, GitHub aims to further strengthen its platform by embedding AI-native, enterprise-grade capabilities that ensure trust, compliance, and governance at scale. By expanding agentic workflows and deepening model support, GitHub is poised to continue empowering developers globally, fostering an environment of innovation and efficiency in software development.

Gartner’s Magic Quadrant evaluation serves as a testament to GitHub’s strategic clarity and operational maturity, reinforcing its influence across diverse developer and enterprise environments.

Image source: Shutterstock




