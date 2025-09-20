The post GitHub to Retire macOS 13 Runner Image by December 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Sep 19, 2025 17:59 GitHub announces the deprecation of the macOS 13 runner image by December 4, 2025, with scheduled brownouts to raise awareness of the change. GitHub has announced its decision to retire the macOS 13 runner image by December 4, 2025, as part of its ongoing updates to the GitHub Actions platform. According to The GitHub Blog, this move is aimed at encouraging users to transition to newer macOS versions and architectures. Scheduled Brownout Periods To ensure users are aware of the upcoming change, GitHub will temporarily fail jobs that utilize the macOS 13 runner during scheduled brownout periods. These brownouts are slated for the following dates and times: November 4, 14:00 UTC to November 5, 00:00 UTC November 11, 14:00 UTC to November 12, 00:00 UTC November 18, 14:00 UTC to November 19, 00:00 UTC November 25, 14:00 UTC to November 26, 00:00 UTC Migration Recommendations As part of the deprecation process, GitHub has outlined several migration paths for users. Workflows that are architecture agnostic are encouraged to transition to arm64 labels such as macos-15, macos-latest, or macos-14. For those requiring x86_64 (Intel) architecture, new labels like macos-15-intel have been introduced to support standard runner users. Future of macOS x86_64 (Intel) Architecture The announcement also highlighted the broader deprecation of x86_64 (Intel) architecture by Apple. GitHub plans to cease support for this architecture on macOS after the retirement of the macOS 15 runner image in Fall 2027. Users are advised to begin migrating to arm64-based (Apple Silicon) runners to ensure compatibility with future updates. For detailed information on label changes and migration strategies, users can visit the runner images repository on GitHub’s platform. This transition reflects the ongoing shift towards more modern architectures and the need for… The post GitHub to Retire macOS 13 Runner Image by December 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Sep 19, 2025 17:59 GitHub announces the deprecation of the macOS 13 runner image by December 4, 2025, with scheduled brownouts to raise awareness of the change. GitHub has announced its decision to retire the macOS 13 runner image by December 4, 2025, as part of its ongoing updates to the GitHub Actions platform. According to The GitHub Blog, this move is aimed at encouraging users to transition to newer macOS versions and architectures. Scheduled Brownout Periods To ensure users are aware of the upcoming change, GitHub will temporarily fail jobs that utilize the macOS 13 runner during scheduled brownout periods. These brownouts are slated for the following dates and times: November 4, 14:00 UTC to November 5, 00:00 UTC November 11, 14:00 UTC to November 12, 00:00 UTC November 18, 14:00 UTC to November 19, 00:00 UTC November 25, 14:00 UTC to November 26, 00:00 UTC Migration Recommendations As part of the deprecation process, GitHub has outlined several migration paths for users. Workflows that are architecture agnostic are encouraged to transition to arm64 labels such as macos-15, macos-latest, or macos-14. For those requiring x86_64 (Intel) architecture, new labels like macos-15-intel have been introduced to support standard runner users. Future of macOS x86_64 (Intel) Architecture The announcement also highlighted the broader deprecation of x86_64 (Intel) architecture by Apple. GitHub plans to cease support for this architecture on macOS after the retirement of the macOS 15 runner image in Fall 2027. Users are advised to begin migrating to arm64-based (Apple Silicon) runners to ensure compatibility with future updates. For detailed information on label changes and migration strategies, users can visit the runner images repository on GitHub’s platform. This transition reflects the ongoing shift towards more modern architectures and the need for…

GitHub to Retire macOS 13 Runner Image by December 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 20:46
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004361--%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185105-0.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08688+0.56%
Runner
RUNNER$0.0014598+15.15%
Movement
MOVE$0.1289+0.78%
The Last Play
RETIRE$0.01592+42.70%


Darius Baruo
Sep 19, 2025 17:59

GitHub announces the deprecation of the macOS 13 runner image by December 4, 2025, with scheduled brownouts to raise awareness of the change.





GitHub has announced its decision to retire the macOS 13 runner image by December 4, 2025, as part of its ongoing updates to the GitHub Actions platform. According to The GitHub Blog, this move is aimed at encouraging users to transition to newer macOS versions and architectures.

Scheduled Brownout Periods

To ensure users are aware of the upcoming change, GitHub will temporarily fail jobs that utilize the macOS 13 runner during scheduled brownout periods. These brownouts are slated for the following dates and times:

  • November 4, 14:00 UTC to November 5, 00:00 UTC
  • November 11, 14:00 UTC to November 12, 00:00 UTC
  • November 18, 14:00 UTC to November 19, 00:00 UTC
  • November 25, 14:00 UTC to November 26, 00:00 UTC

Migration Recommendations

As part of the deprecation process, GitHub has outlined several migration paths for users. Workflows that are architecture agnostic are encouraged to transition to arm64 labels such as macos-15, macos-latest, or macos-14. For those requiring x86_64 (Intel) architecture, new labels like macos-15-intel have been introduced to support standard runner users.

Future of macOS x86_64 (Intel) Architecture

The announcement also highlighted the broader deprecation of x86_64 (Intel) architecture by Apple. GitHub plans to cease support for this architecture on macOS after the retirement of the macOS 15 runner image in Fall 2027. Users are advised to begin migrating to arm64-based (Apple Silicon) runners to ensure compatibility with future updates.

For detailed information on label changes and migration strategies, users can visit the runner images repository on GitHub’s platform. This transition reflects the ongoing shift towards more modern architectures and the need for developers to adapt to evolving technological standards.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/github-retire-macos-13-runner-image-december-2025

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.5318+0.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01376+0.51%
MetYa
MET$0.2377-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Share
PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz

PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz

The post PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto’s center of gravity is shifting from speculation to services. PayPal is opening the door to peer-to-peer (P2P) cryptocurrency transfers, building on its growing presence in digital assets. Its stablecoin, PYUSD, has already surpassed $1 billion in market capitalization. Google is piloting a payment protocol designed for AI agents, with built-in support for stablecoins — highlighting the role dollar-pegged crypto could play in the emerging web economy. Meanwhile, Bitcoin miners face tighter margins from rising costs, higher difficulty levels and growing competition. Yet several companies are thriving by pivoting into data-center and AI infrastructure, sending their share prices sharply higher in recent weeks. This week’s Crypto Biz covers PayPal’s P2P rollout, the shifting economics of Bitcoin mining, Google’s open-source AI payment initiative and Bitwise’s bid for a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on stablecoins and tokenization. PayPal rolls out P2P crypto transfers with new “links” feature PayPal is expanding its peer-to-peer offerings with a new feature that allows US users to send and receive cryptocurrencies directly within PayPal and Venmo, without relying on external exchanges. The service, called PayPal links, generates one-time links in the app that can be shared via text, email or chat. The feature will extend to Venmo, enabling direct transfers of cryptocurrencies and PayPal’s stablecoin, PYUSD, between users. For US customers, PayPal said that personal friends-and-family crypto transfers will not trigger 1099-K tax reporting, though other types of crypto transactions may still be taxable The rollout is part of PayPal World, the company’s interoperability framework aimed at connecting wallets and payment systems across its ecosystem. PayPal’s stablecoin, PYUSD, has experienced significant growth since launch, reaching a market cap of roughly $1.3 billion. Source: CoinMarketCap Bitcoin miners outperform BTC Shares of several major Bitcoin mining companies have surged over the past month, even as Bitcoin’s (BTC) price…
1
1$0.006301-44.88%
Sidekick
K$0.1634+4.07%
CreatorBid
BID$0.09899+3.74%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 22:22
Share
Federal Reserve Cuts Rates: What Does This Mean for Crypto?

Federal Reserve Cuts Rates: What Does This Mean for Crypto?

TLDR: The Federal Reserve lowered rates by 25 bps, starting its first easing cycle of 2025. Lower rates tend to weaken the dollar, often driving capital into risk assets like crypto. Analysts say cheaper liquidity can fuel Bitcoin and altcoin demand as yields fall. Investors are watching price reactions closely as markets price in more [...] The post Federal Reserve Cuts Rates: What Does This Mean for Crypto? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08689+0.68%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005283+9.92%
Wink
LIKE$0.008083-15.37%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 14:10
Share

Trending News

More

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz

Federal Reserve Cuts Rates: What Does This Mean for Crypto?

Ripple Celebrates 13-Year Milestone with Uphold’s Spotlight on XRP and RLUSD

Solana and Aptos Wait on Charts While  BlockchainFX Delivers Income: Is it the Best Crypto to Buy Now?