The post Glassnode Data Shows Bitcoin May Drop To $105.5K This Week, Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Traders predominantly brace for Bitcoin and Ethereum options expiry today, anticipating a drop in prices after the recent rebound across the crypto market. Leading on-chain platform Glassnode predicts Bitcoin risks dropping back towards $105.5k if bulls fail to hold a key level. $4.5 Billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum Options to Expire Today The latest Bitcoin options expiry will set the stage for the largest options expiry, which could shake the broader crypto market immensely. 30K BTC options with a notional value of $3.52 billion set to expire on the largest derivatives exchange Deribit, September 19. The put-call ratio is 1.23, indicating bearish sentiment as traders continue to place put bets in response to the quarterly expiry next week after the latest crypto market rally. In the last 24 hours, the put-call ratio is at 0.77 as call volume surpasses 22,300 in comparison to a put volume of 17,250. This signals a cautious sentiment among options traders awaiting cues leading up to the next major expiry. The max pain price is $114,000, way below the current market price. Options traders may look to bring BTC down towards the max pain point, with puts clustered around $100,000-108,000 strike price. BTC Options Open Interest. Source: Deribit Meanwhile, over 177K ETH options of notional value $0.80 billion to expire on Deribit, with a put-call ratio of 1. It indicates bearish sentiment among traders and a likely drop in ETH price. In the last 24 hours, the call volume was 66,142, slightly higher than put volume of 62,281 at publishing time. The put-call ratio is at 0.77. Moreover, the max pain price is at $4,500, still below the current ETH price of $4,539. Notably, the $4,500 strike price has higher total call options bets of $22 million than $17 million in put options. This suggests… The post Glassnode Data Shows Bitcoin May Drop To $105.5K This Week, Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Traders predominantly brace for Bitcoin and Ethereum options expiry today, anticipating a drop in prices after the recent rebound across the crypto market. Leading on-chain platform Glassnode predicts Bitcoin risks dropping back towards $105.5k if bulls fail to hold a key level. $4.5 Billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum Options to Expire Today The latest Bitcoin options expiry will set the stage for the largest options expiry, which could shake the broader crypto market immensely. 30K BTC options with a notional value of $3.52 billion set to expire on the largest derivatives exchange Deribit, September 19. The put-call ratio is 1.23, indicating bearish sentiment as traders continue to place put bets in response to the quarterly expiry next week after the latest crypto market rally. In the last 24 hours, the put-call ratio is at 0.77 as call volume surpasses 22,300 in comparison to a put volume of 17,250. This signals a cautious sentiment among options traders awaiting cues leading up to the next major expiry. The max pain price is $114,000, way below the current market price. Options traders may look to bring BTC down towards the max pain point, with puts clustered around $100,000-108,000 strike price. BTC Options Open Interest. Source: Deribit Meanwhile, over 177K ETH options of notional value $0.80 billion to expire on Deribit, with a put-call ratio of 1. It indicates bearish sentiment among traders and a likely drop in ETH price. In the last 24 hours, the call volume was 66,142, slightly higher than put volume of 62,281 at publishing time. The put-call ratio is at 0.77. Moreover, the max pain price is at $4,500, still below the current ETH price of $4,539. Notably, the $4,500 strike price has higher total call options bets of $22 million than $17 million in put options. This suggests…

Glassnode Data Shows Bitcoin May Drop To $105.5K This Week, Here’s Why

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 15:08
1
1$0,010417-22,37%
Bitcoin
BTC$115 408,59-1,33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017496+0,30%
SphereX
HERE$0,000239-8,07%
MAY
MAY$0,04981+10,46%
WHY
WHY$0,00000003253+8,14%

Traders predominantly brace for Bitcoin and Ethereum options expiry today, anticipating a drop in prices after the recent rebound across the crypto market. Leading on-chain platform Glassnode predicts Bitcoin risks dropping back towards $105.5k if bulls fail to hold a key level.

$4.5 Billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum Options to Expire Today

The latest Bitcoin options expiry will set the stage for the largest options expiry, which could shake the broader crypto market immensely.

30K BTC options with a notional value of $3.52 billion set to expire on the largest derivatives exchange Deribit, September 19. The put-call ratio is 1.23, indicating bearish sentiment as traders continue to place put bets in response to the quarterly expiry next week after the latest crypto market rally.

In the last 24 hours, the put-call ratio is at 0.77 as call volume surpasses 22,300 in comparison to a put volume of 17,250. This signals a cautious sentiment among options traders awaiting cues leading up to the next major expiry.

The max pain price is $114,000, way below the current market price. Options traders may look to bring BTC down towards the max pain point, with puts clustered around $100,000-108,000 strike price.

BTC Options Open Interest. Source: Deribit

Meanwhile, over 177K ETH options of notional value $0.80 billion to expire on Deribit, with a put-call ratio of 1. It indicates bearish sentiment among traders and a likely drop in ETH price.

In the last 24 hours, the call volume was 66,142, slightly higher than put volume of 62,281 at publishing time. The put-call ratio is at 0.77.

Moreover, the max pain price is at $4,500, still below the current ETH price of $4,539. Notably, the $4,500 strike price has higher total call options bets of $22 million than $17 million in put options. This suggests a potential downward bias, as call buyers will likely aim to drive the price towards the level to minimize losses.

BTC Options Open Interest. Source: Deribit

Glassnode Predicts BTC Risks Falling to $105.5K

The crypto market rebounded after the US SEC approved generic listing standards for crypto ETFs, with BTC price nearly hitting $118K amid high expectations of a post-Fed rate cut rally towards $120K.

According to Glassnode data, 95% of holders are in profit, increasing profit booking risk. Futures show short squeezes and options open interest hit a record 500k BTC ahead of the major September 26 expiry. Bulls need to hold above the $115.2K level to continue moving upside. A consequent drop could trigger a Bitcoin crash to $105.5k.

The max pain point sits near $110K, the level where most options would expire. Notably, this is a Triple Witching,” as it combines weekly, monthly, and quarterly maturities, concentrating flows and liquidity.

BTC Supply Quantities Cost Basis Model. Source: Glassnode

Source: https://coingape.com/glassnode-data-shows-bitcoin-may-drop-to-105-5k-this-week-heres-why/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G PLAY 2025 is a live-streamed global gaming event that brings together press, partners, creators, and fans to explore the future of gaming. The array of products and experiences included major innovations across PC and console gaming, esports, sim racing, and streaming tools, along with partnerships with McLaren Racing, NVIDIA and more.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0,16006-4,89%
Gravity
G$0,01104-3,49%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04387-5,87%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:42
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,432-1,49%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55,86-2,73%
Tron Bull
BULL$0,002428-15,72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0,013874-9,52%
Notcoin
NOT$0,00185-4,24%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

RWA Sector Gains Attention as Blockchain Meets Real Estate