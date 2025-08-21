Glassnode MCP Server: A New Era of Blockchain Analytics



Rongchai Wang



Glassnode’s MCP Server, now in beta, integrates institutional-grade blockchain analytics into AI workflows, supporting over 1,700 assets and 900 metrics. Discover its capabilities and free access features.











Glassnode has introduced its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, a robust tool that integrates institutional-grade blockchain analytics into artificial intelligence workflows. This innovative server, currently in beta, supports over 1,700 digital assets and more than 900 metrics, allowing users to discover, retrieve, and analyze on-chain data seamlessly through a large language model (LLM) chat interface. According to Glassnode, the MCP server is now available for free exploration, offering a new dimension of data accessibility.

Understanding MCP Server’s Capabilities

The MCP server is equipped with six specialized tools designed to enhance the user experience in blockchain data analytics:

Asset and Metrics Discovery: Navigate through a vast array of supported cryptocurrencies and metrics.

Metadata Retrieval: Access detailed information about metrics, including their parameters and requirements.

Access detailed information about metrics, including their parameters and requirements. Data Fetching: Retrieve historical data with customizable time resolutions.

These tools enable users to engage in interactive exploration, discovering available assets, metrics, and detailed metadata before fetching specific data.

Exploration and Discovery

The server’s primary strength lies in guiding users through Glassnode’s extensive data catalog. Users can start by querying available assets and metrics, such as asking, “How many cryptocurrencies does Glassnode support?” or “Which metrics for futures markets does Glassnode support?” This interactive approach allows users to explore the offerings without manually sifting through documentation.

Data Analysis Capabilities

Beyond discovery, the MCP server facilitates retrieving and analyzing current metric data, providing up to 30 days of historical data. Users can perform complex queries like comparing derivatives markets, tracking ETF flows, or analyzing wealth distribution. For instance, queries such as “How does the futures open interest between BTC and ETH compare over the last week?” showcase the server’s analytical prowess.

Conclusion

The Glassnode MCP server revolutionizes the way users interact with blockchain data, making institutional-grade analytics accessible through natural language queries. This beta release offers temporary free access, inviting users to explore its full potential. The server’s integration with LLM chat interfaces allows for seamless transitions from high-level exploration to detailed analysis, accommodating users of varying technical backgrounds.

While primarily focused on chat-based interactions, the MCP server’s tools are also suitable for programmatic workflows, enabling developers to build sophisticated analytics pipelines. As the server evolves, user feedback will play a critical role in shaping its future development.

Image source: Shutterstock



