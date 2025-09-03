Glassnode: The average holdings of whales holding 100 to 10,000 BTC have dropped to 488, returning to the level of December 2018.

PANews reported on September 3rd that according to Glassnode monitoring, the average holdings of Bitcoin whales (entities holding 100 to 10,000 Bitcoins) have continued to decline since November 2024 and are currently around 488 Bitcoins. This figure has fallen back to the level of December 2018.

