Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 02:41
Sidekick
K$0.1585+1.86%
Union
U$0.014123+7.69%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0544+1.80%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1179-6.84%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.139671+4.36%

Nearly 10 years after Resonate, Glenn Hughes scores a new career high as Chosen opens at No. 4 on the Official Rock and Metal Albums chart. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Glenn Hughes of Deep Purple speaks onstage during the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Almost a decade after his last solo album Resonate arrived, Glenn Hughes returns with Chosen. The rock superstar’s fifteenth project under his own name debuts on multiple charts in the United Kingdom, where he remains a legend in his chosen field. Chosen opens inside loftiest tiers on multiple tallies and even gives Hughes his first solo win on one roster.

Glenn Hughes Scores First Hit on One Chart

Chosen debuts on the Official Albums Downloads chart at No. 60. Hughes scores his first solo win on the list of the bestselling full-lengths and EPs on download platforms like iTunes and Amazon in the U.K., as his latest project arrives.

Glenn Hughes Reaches a New Peak

Chosen earns its loftiest starting point on the Official Rock and Metal Albums chart, where it kicks off at No. 4. Hughes reaches a new all-time high as the set arrives and collects his second top 10.

Resonate peaked at No. 6, earning Hughes his first top 10 bestseller almost 10 years back, while Music for the Divine only spent one frame at No. 33 nearly 20 years ago.

Glenn Hughes on the Albums Charts

Chosen also brings Hughes to new all-time peak positions on both the Official Albums Sales and Official Physical Albums charts. The set debuts at Nos. 25 and 26 on those tallies, respectively. Only Resonate had previously landed on those lists, and it never reached even the upper half of those 100-spot rosters.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/17/glenn-hughes-scores-his-greatest-chart-debut-on-his-own/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1296+3.97%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2818-1.26%
Major
MAJOR$0.16385+2.46%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1296+3.97%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07057-18.62%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+4.13%
Solayer
LAYER$0.552+6.46%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why