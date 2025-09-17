Global Crypto Market‑Maker Keyrock Acquires Turing Capital to Launch Asset & Wealth Management Division

Keyrock announced the launch of a dedicated Asset & Wealth Management division following its acquisition of Luxembourg‑registered alternative investment fund manager Turing Capital, the firm said. The move brings Turing’s systematic, onchain and risk‑focused investment strategies and fund management structure into Keyrock’s global crypto investment platform, expanding services for institutional clients and private investors beyond […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/global-crypto-market%E2%80%91maker-keyrock-acquires-turing-capital-to-launch-asset-wealth-management-division/