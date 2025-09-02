Global Giants from Disney to Hyundai Join TSMC in Nvidia AI Infrastructure Push

By: Coincentral
2025/09/02 01:40
TLDRs

  • TSMC, Foxconn, Hyundai, Disney, and others adopt Nvidia RTX Pro Servers to strengthen enterprise-scale AI infrastructure.
  • Nvidia’s servers feature RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPUs and integrate into existing data centers without full rebuilds.
  • Even advanced AI adopters like TSMC seek external infrastructure to manage broader workloads such as reasoning and business AI.
  • AI hardware spending is projected to hit $3–4 trillion by 2030 as adoption accelerates across industries.

Nvidia’s RTX Pro Servers are rapidly becoming the backbone of enterprise AI adoption, with some of the world’s largest corporations, from semiconductor powerhouse TSMC to automaker Hyundai Motor Group and entertainment giant Walt Disney, joining the push to upgrade infrastructure.

Nvidia confirmed that its RTX Pro Servers, which can pack up to eight RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, are now being deployed by a wide range of companies across industries.

In Taiwan, leading manufacturers including TSMC, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (Foxconn), Pegatron, Quanta Cloud Technology, and Wistron have already integrated these systems into their operations. Globally, other adopters include Siemens, Hitachi, Hyundai, Disney, and pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly.

These adoptions mark an expansion of Nvidia’s hardware beyond traditional AI research labs and into enterprise-scale applications. Instead of rebuilding entire data centers, many companies are opting to slot Nvidia’s servers into existing infrastructure, a strategy that balances speed, cost, and scalability.

Expanding AI needs across industries

For TSMC, which has relied on AI and machine learning since at least 2019 to automate manufacturing processes and cut cycle times by up to 50%, this latest move highlights a widening scope of AI workloads.

The new servers are expected to handle enterprise-scale applications such as reasoning, physical AI, and business intelligence, areas that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has said will require companies to “re-architect for AI.”

The fact that even highly advanced manufacturers are investing in external AI infrastructure suggests that in-house AI systems are no longer sufficient for the competitive demands of 2025. From Disney’s content and animation pipelines to Hyundai’s smart mobility initiatives and Eli Lilly’s drug discovery programs, companies across diverse fields are turning to Nvidia hardware to scale their AI ambitions.

Surging AI hardware spending

The adoption surge reflects broader economic forces. The AI hardware market ballooned from $17 billion in 2022 to $125 billion in 2024. Nvidia projects that capital investments in global AI infrastructure could reach $3–4 trillion by the end of the decade.

This spending boom is also fueled by mounting competitive pressure. Industry surveys show that 90% of IT leaders are actively deploying generative AI, while 81% of C-suite executives are personally driving such initiatives. More than half of enterprises expect to see returns on AI investments within the next 12 months, intensifying the urgency to implement scalable solutions like Nvidia’s RTX Pro Servers.

A cross-industry imperative

What’s striking is the diversity of adopters,  semiconductor leaders, electronics manufacturers, automotive groups, pharmaceutical giants, and entertainment studios. This mix underscores how AI infrastructure investment has shifted from being an experimental, sector-specific endeavor to a universal business requirement.

By partnering with Nvidia, companies are not only future-proofing their infrastructure but also signaling that the global race to integrate AI into every facet of operations is entering a new, accelerated phase.

The post Global Giants from Disney to Hyundai Join TSMC in Nvidia AI Infrastructure Push appeared first on CoinCentral.

