Global Gold Launches $GOLDN, a Memecoin Aimed at Building Web3’s Gold Community

Global Gold, the decentralized infrastructure protocol bringing fully allocated, audited bullion on-chain as programmable assets with direct legal ownership, announces the launch of $GOLDN — a community-first meme-powered scenecoin. Designed to rally and reward the community building around the firm’s on-chain gold infrastructure, $GOLDN aims to expand awareness, rally the community, amplify the narrative of gold, and bring viral energy to the gold-backed future of finance.

At a time when the world is rediscovering the value of gold, Global Gold is flipping the script, launching the first gold project that doesn’t just speak to institutions, but rallies the culture.

“The gold industry doesn’t have a community. It has ETFs and industry associations,” said Cole Chapman, CEO of Global Gold. “$GOLDN changes that. It’s fun. It’s viral. It’s pure. And it’s here to make gold cool again.”

Global Gold is developing the building blocks of decentralized monetary infrastructure for gold, transforming vaulted bullion into a programmable, 24/7-settled digital asset with on-chain proof of reserves, independent audits, and redeemability. The GOLDN token launch offers a lightweight way for the community to participate and support adoption as core products roll out.

The $GOLDN launch comes alongside the firm’s expanding product ecosystem:

Global Gold Bars : Jurisdiction-specific tokens backed 1:1 by legally owned, fully allocated bullion with on-chain transparency and redeemability.

Global Gold Exchange : A purpose-built venue for price discovery and liquidity in tokenized gold.

Global Gold Vaults : Self-custody experiences with guardian-powered protections designed for RWAs. The most secure multi-signature wallet on-chain.

Global Gold’s primary U.S. vaulting partner is The Wyoming Reserve in Casper, Wyoming. The facility is independently audited by firms including Alfred H. Knight and FORVIS, with structures designed to preserve user ownership and prevent rehypothecation.

“Gold has five millennia of trust. The blockchain now gives it reach,” Chapman added. “$GOLDN is the community accelerant while we complete the bridge between physical certainty and digital velocity.”

Institutions can transform vaulted bars into liquid, composable assets for treasury and market workflows; developers gain a non-fiat collateral primitive with mainstream familiarity; and individuals can hold redeemable on-chain gold that settles in seconds.

About Global Gold

Global Gold is building the modern monetary infrastructure for the world’s gold economy. The company turns physical gold into programmable, liquid, yield-generating on-chain assets, with a complete gold ecosystem including Global Gold Bars, the Global Gold Exchange, and Global Gold Lending. Reserves are 100% backed, legally allocated, and independently audited.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.