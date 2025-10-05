ExchangeDEX+
Global Stablecoin Market Surpasses $300 Billion Milestone

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 21:30
Key Points:
  • The global stablecoin market has surpassed $300 billion, with TRON leading in USDT issuance.
  • Ethereum, TRON, and Solana are key networks in stablecoin circulation.
  • TRON’s low fees and high throughput drive USDT mass adoption.

PANews reports that as of October 5, the global stablecoin market capitalization has exceeded $300 billion, spearheaded by Ethereum, TRON, and Solana networks.

This growth underscores their pivotal roles in blockchain and finance, with TRON surpassing Ethereum in USDT issuance, highlighting significant shifts in crypto market dynamics.

TRON Outpaces Ethereum in USDT Issuance

TRON’s technological advancements sustain its dominance by providing low transaction fees and high throughput, essential factors that foster substantial global USDT adoption. Meanwhile, Solana shows rapid increase in stablecoin trading volumes through its efficient network design.

Market observers and key figures have underscored this juncture as an inevitable progression towards increased stablecoin utilization. Prominent voices in the industry have acknowledged the infrastructure’s transformation with scalability foresight, forecasting future achievements beyond this milestone.

Strong Growth Unveils Future Stablecoin Potential

Did you know? Stablecoin market capitalization saw a massive increase of over 4,000% between 2019 and 2021, transitioning from roughly $1 billion to $107 billion, underscoring the growing reliance on digital stability this century.

As of October 5, 2025, Tether USDt (USDT) remains stable at $1.00, with a current market cap of $177.05 billion, accounting for 4.20% market dominance, reports CoinMarketCap. The stablecoin’s 24-hour trading volume sits at $150.96 billion, reflecting a 4.74% decrease, with its circulating supply at 177.03 billion.

Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:25 UTC on October 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu researchers foresee possible further growth prospects within the stablecoin ecosystem. They anticipate advancements in interoperability among blockchains and increased regulatory attention. Stablecoins hold a pivotal role in facilitating liquidity and remittances, heralding a promising trajectory for financial inclusion on a global scale.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/stablecoin-market-reaches-300-billion/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
XION Blockchain Founder Anthony Anzolone to Unveil Pioneering Vision at KBW 2025

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

